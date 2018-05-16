By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sweetex Tablets 600Pk

Sweetex Tablets 600Pk
£ 2.00
£0.00/each

Product Description

  • 600 Sodium Saccharin based table-top sweeteners
  • Sweetex tablets are ideal for everyone wishing to cut down on sugar, as part of a healthier lifestyle with a balanced diet.
  • One Sweetex tablet is equivalent in sweetness to a 5g teaspoon of sugar but with none of the calories.
  • Share our love for sweetness, without the calories!
  • Making life sweet
  • Calorie free

Information

Ingredients

Sweetener (Sodium Saccharin)

Storage

Keep the dispenser dry at all times.For best before end date please see back of pack.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Use Sweetex tablets instead of sugar in hot and cold drinks.

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • 0845 769 7079
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • 01 661 7318

Net Contents

600 x Tablets

