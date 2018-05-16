Sweetex Tablets 600Pk

Product Description
- 600 Sodium Saccharin based table-top sweeteners
- Sweetex tablets are ideal for everyone wishing to cut down on sugar, as part of a healthier lifestyle with a balanced diet.
- One Sweetex tablet is equivalent in sweetness to a 5g teaspoon of sugar but with none of the calories.
- Share our love for sweetness, without the calories!
- Making life sweet
- Calorie free
Information
Ingredients
Sweetener (Sodium Saccharin)
Storage
Keep the dispenser dry at all times.For best before end date please see back of pack.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Use Sweetex tablets instead of sugar in hot and cold drinks.
Return to
- Reckitt Benckiser
- UK - PO Box 4044,
- Slough,
- SL1 0NS.
- 0845 769 7079
- ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- 01 661 7318
Net Contents
600 x Tablets
