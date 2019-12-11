Hermesetas Mini Sweeteners 800 Pack

Product Description
- Calorie-free table top sweetener based on Saccharin and Sucralose.
- For more information and great recipe ideas visit hermesetas.com
- Great tasting and great value premium Swiss quality Hermesetas Sweeteners have been available since 1932.
- They are trusted and enjoyed as a clever caloriefree way to sweeten food and drinks in over 100 countries worldwide.
- Perfect for coffee and tea
- Great sweet taste
- Trusted Swiss quality
- Keep enjoying sweetness, and give up unwanted calories instead
- 0 calories
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegans
- Kosher
Information
Ingredients
Sweeteners (Sodium Saccharin, Sucralose), Carrier: L-Leucine
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Keep dispenser dry at all times.Best before date: See bottom of dispenser.
Produce of
Made in Switzerland
Preparation and Usage
- Sweetness Equivalent
- 1 teaspoon sugar 20 kcal = 1 Tablet 0 kcal
Number of uses
Servings per package: 800, Serving size: 1 Tablet
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Distributor address
- Ceuta Healthcare Ltd,
- Bournemouth,
- Dorset,
- BH2 6HS.
- Allegro Ltd,
- Jamestown Business Park,
Return to
- Ceuta Healthcare Ltd,
- Bournemouth,
- Dorset,
- BH2 6HS.
- Allegro Ltd,
- Jamestown Business Park,
- Finglas,
- Dublin 11.
- Consumer Service: +44 (0)344 243 6661 or customerservices@ceutahealthcare.com
Net Contents
12g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per tablet
|per 100 g
|Energy kcal/(kJ)
|0/(0)
|5/(23)
|Fat - Total
|0 g
|0 g
|- Saturated
|0 g
|0 g
|Carbohydrate - Total
|0 g
|0 g
|- Sugars
|0 g
|0 g
|Protein
|0.2 mg
|1.3 g
|Salt
|3.9 mg
|25.8 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019