Hermesetas Mini Sweeteners 400Pk

£2.00
£333.33/kg

Product Description

  • Calorie-free table top sweetener based on Saccharin and Sucralose.
  • For more information and great recipe ideas visit hermesetas.com
  • Great tasting and great value premium Swiss quality Hermesetas Sweeteners have been available since 1932.
  • They are trusted and enjoyed as a clever caloriefree way to sweeten food and drinks in over 100 countries worldwide.
  • Perfect for coffee and tea
  • Great sweet taste
  • Trusted Swiss quality
  • Keep enjoying sweetness, and give up unwanted calories instead
  • 0 calories
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 6G

Information

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Sodium Saccharin, Sucralose), Carrier: L-Leucine

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep dispenser dry at all times.Best before date: See bottom of dispenser.

Produce of

Made in Switzerland

Preparation and Usage

  • Sweetness Equivalent
  • 1 teaspoon sugar 20 kcal = 1 Tablet 0 kcal

Number of uses

Servings per package: 400; Serving size: 1 Tablet

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Ceuta Healthcare Ltd,
  • Bournemouth,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 6HS.
  • Allegro Ltd,
  • Jamestown Business Park,

Net Contents

6g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper tabletper 100 g
Energy kcal/(kJ)0/(0)5/(23)
Fat -Total0 g0 g
- Saturated0 g0 g
Carbohydrate - Total0 g0 g
- Sugars0 g0 g
Protein 0.2 mg1.3 g
Salt 3.9 mg25.8 g
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Better than sugar

5 stars

These are good to put in your handbag or pocket for when you’re out and about or at work and you don’t want to resort to sugar. Not everywhere has sweeteners so it’s better to carry your own supply.

