Silver Spoon Fondant Icing Sugar 500G

Product Description
- Fondant Icing Sugar
- We work directly with 1,200 British farmers in East Anglia to grow our sugar beet.
- The sugar beet then travels directly from farm to local factory - an efficient journey from field to spoon.
- In just a few simple steps our factory in Bury St Edmunds turns the sugar beet in our range of homegrown sugars!
- Sustainability is nothing new to us - we've been working on it for 30 years. Our sugar beet is homegrown, our bags are recyclable, and we plant trees to offset the paper we make them from. We send nothing to landfill, and all of our excess production energy powers British homes.
- Visit Baking Mad.com
- For more recipe inspiration & baking tips
- Why not try our Caster for your baking
- A finer grain that's easy to mix in, trapping more air for lighter sponges
By Appointment to HM The Queen Manufacturers of Sugar, British Sugar plc Peterborough
- For a glossy soft finish
- Perfectly grown in British
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Dried Glucose Syrup
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg
Storage
Store me in a cool dry place.Icing sugar can absorb flavours and odours, so store the closed pack away from strong smelling or flavoured foods.
Produce of
Dried Glucose Syrup: Produce of more than one country
Preparation and Usage
- Smart Thinking:
- Replace the water in the fondant icing recipe with 4tbsp of undiluted cordial or fruit juice for a fruity twist!
Recycling info
Bag. Paper - Widely Recycled Carton. Paper - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Silver Spoon,
- Sugar Way,
- Perterborough,
- PE2 9AY,
- UK.
Return to
- It's our job to get this sugar to you in perfect condition. But if you're not happy with it, send it back to the Customer Services address on this pack, telling us where and when you bought it.
- This won't affect your statutory rights.
- Silver Spoon,
- Sugar Way,
- Perterborough,
- PE2 9AY,
- UK.
- www.silverspoon.co.uk
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy kJ
|1672kJ
|kcal
|393kcal
|Fat
|<0.1g
|of which Saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|98.0g
|of which Sugars
|98.0g
|Protein
|0.3g
|Salt
|<0.03g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019