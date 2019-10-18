By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Easy Chef Doner Kebabs 2S 340G

1.5(2)Write a review
£ 2.25
£0.66/100g

Product Description

  • White pitta bread filled with delicious lamb doner meat, cabbage and onions.
  • Mediterranean Style Recipe.
  • MICROWAVE IN MINUTES.
  • MADE IN THE UK.
  • SUITABLE FOR HALAL DIET.
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

FILLING: Lamb (40%), Onion, Cabbage, Rusk, Soya Protein, Salt, Herbs, Spices, Flavour Enhancer (E621), Stabiliser E450a, PITTA BREAD: Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt, Soya Flour, Preservative E282

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten (from wheat)

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C.Do not refreeze once thawed. * Use within 1 week. ** Frozen food compartment of refrigerator use within 1 Month. *** Frozen food compartment (-18°C) use best before date. **** Food Freezer (-18°C) use best before date.

Preparation and Usage

  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones some may remain.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Easy Chef Ltd.
  • For:
  • World Foods Frozen and Chilled Ltd.,
  • 33 The Heathers Industrial Park,
  • Freemens Common Road,

Return to

  • World Foods Frozen and Chilled Ltd.,
  • 33 The Heathers Industrial Park,
  • Freemens Common Road,
  • Leicester,
  • LE2 7SQ.
  • Tel: +44 (0) 116 2511186.
  • Email: Kebabkingwholesale@yahoo.co.uk

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g Provides
Energy290 kcal / 1250 kJ
Proteins14.9g
Carbohydrate1.5g
of which sugar0.3g
Fat26g
of which saturates8.1g
Fibre1.7g
Sodium0.78g

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

This kebab is nothing like it says on the packet.

2 stars

This kebab is nothing like it says on the packet. There was one before that Tesco did that was Fab. Why they let that one go and kept this one who knows??? Soggy, tasless, and rubbery. This one would be OK? if all was seperate and Red Onion NOT White. We Can add salad if we want and reduce the price as this is a Rip off for the poor quality. Also you used to be able to get a really good kebab meat and then build your own. You can find an authentic Kebab sauce online. I used mint,basil Avery little sugar, Buffalo chilli sauce and a squirt of tomato puree and no sugar also season to taste with a little lemon juice adapt to taste there you go. If you have any chilli sauce left after a Doner Kebab Takeaway. Try my sauce and compare. Tesco Please bring Back the Kebab Meat!

awful ..... no sauce ..... no chilli ..... tasted

1 stars

awful ..... no sauce ..... no chilli ..... tasted like rubber ... threw the rest in the bin

