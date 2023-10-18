Nurofen Express Pain Relief Sodium Ibuprofen 256mg Caplets 16 Pack

Express 256mg Caplets

- Absorbed Twice as Fast as Standard Ibuprofen Tablets. Nurofen Express is quickly absorbed and designed to break down easily in the body to help relieve pain fast. - Starts to Get to Work in 10 Minutes* - Quickly Absorbed for Rapid Relief from Pain - Up To 8 Hours Long Lasting Relief with a 400 mg Dose. - Absorbed quickly into the body to target the source of pain fast as it blocks enzymes that cause pain. - Faster, Longer, Stronger Relief for Headaches than Paracetamol** - With one 400mg dose versus 1000mg standard paracetamol. Nurofen Express 256mg caplets for express relief of symptoms such as headaches and fever. Nurofen Express caplets provide faster, more effective pain relief than standard Paracetamol**, and absorbs twice as fast as standard Ibuprofen. For over 30 years, Nurofen has helped to provide millions of people with pain relief. We are experienced in pain relief, and we are here to help. Nurofen contains Ibuprofen which has anti-inflammatory properties that helps relieves the symptoms of mild to moderate pain. Nurofen 256mg caplets can be taken with a glass of water *Refers to absorption. For verification please contact PO Box 4044, Slough, SL1 0NS. **With a 400mg dose versus 1000mg standard paracetamol. For verification please contact PO Box 4044, Slough, SL10NS. Nurofen Express 256 mg Caplets. For Pain Relief. Always read the label. RB-P-00813

Targets pain fast

Ingredients

Each Caplet contains: Sodium Ibuprofen 256mg (equivalent to Ibuprofen 200mg), Also contain Sucrose

Net Contents

16 x Caplets

Preparation and Usage

Dosage: For oral administration and short-term use only. Adults, the elderly and children & adolescents between 12 and 18 years: Swallow 1 or 2 caplets with water up to three times a day as required. Leave at least 4 hours between doses. Do not take more than 6 tablets in any 24 hours period. Children and adolescents between 12 and 18 years: If the product is required for more than 3 days, or if symptoms worsen a doctors should be consulted. Adults: If the product is required for more than 10 days, or if symptoms worsen a doctor should be consulted. Read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.

Lower age limit

12 Years