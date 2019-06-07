By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Billingtons Golden Granulated Sugar Fair Trade 500G

5(1)Write a review
Billingtons Golden Granulated Sugar Fair Trade 500G
£ 1.50
£3.00/kg

Product Description

  • Fairtrade Golden Granulated Natural Unrefined Golden Granulated Sugar
  • Billington's Fairtrade sugars are sourced from Fairtrade Certified Farms in Africa.
  • Your Fairtrade purchase allows producers to invest in their local communities.
  • Sugar traded in compliance with Fairtrade standards.
  • Visit www.info.fairtrade.net
  • BakingMad.com
  • Our Baking Mad experts are here to help you make the most of your home baking.
  • For inspiration and top tips log on to www.bakingmad.com
  • For baking advice drop us an email at info@bakingmad.com
  • Got a baking question? Contact us between 10am and 4pm on 0844 880 5944 or leave us a message and we will call you back.
  • Our unrefined natural sugar has been very carefully produced to lock in, rather than refine out, the natural molasses of the sugar cane. It is this difference which gives Billington's sugar its unique richness, depth of flavour and natural colour
  • Fairtrade
  • Ideal for tea & coffee, cereal, fruit
  • Natural unrefined
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Storage

Store in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • A great everyday sugar with a subtle flavour, great for your tea and also for sprinkling on your cereal or fruit as well as in sweet sauces
  • In certain weather conditions this natural sugar may harden. This is not a sign of deterioration. Just place the sugar in a basin and cover with a damp cloth. Leave overnight and its moistness will return.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Billington's,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 9AY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If you would like to contact us about our products, please write to:
  • Customer Services,
  • Billington's,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 9AY,
  • UK.
  • Or contact us via our website www.billingtons.co.uk

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1695kJ
-399kcal
Protein0.0g
Carbohydrate99.7g
Fat0.0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Hurrah Billingtons sugars are back!

5 stars

Hurrah Billingtons sugars are back on Tesco shelves! These sugars make better cakes and biscuits - I've always regretted Tesco's decision to not stock them, sad decision.

Usually bought next

Tesco 100% Pure Orange Juice Smooth 1 Litre

£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Billingtons Golden Caster 1Kg

£ 2.20
£2.20/kg

Tesco Golden Caster 1Kg Bag

£ 1.90
£1.90/kg

Tesco British Unsalted Butter 250G

£ 1.50
£6.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here