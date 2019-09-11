By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rombouts Original One-Cup Filter Coffee 10 Pack 62G

Rombouts Original One-Cup Filter Coffee 10 Pack 62G
Product Description

  • Original Pure Ground Filter Coffee
  • For more information on our coffees, handy tips and recipes!
  • Visit www.rombouts.co.uk
  • Or call us on 0845 604 0188
  • Enjoy café quality coffee at home, in the office and away!
  • Our signature blend has been everyone's favourite since 1896. A marriage of some of the finest coffees from around the world, Rombouts Original is a fully balanced coffee with a medium body and a rich aroma.
  • This coffee is suitable for any time of the day!
  • The Rombouts family have been sourcing, roasting and blending premium quality coffees since 1896. We choose only the best coffee beans and slow roast them. This fully develops their unique and intense flavours for you to enjoy.
  • With four Rombouts generations of knowledge and coffee passion, when we put the family name on our coffees you can be sure that we only use the best beans inside.
  • Hugo Rombouts
  • Find the perfect coffee that suits to your taste...
  • Rombouts Cachet d'Or
  • Rombouts Italian Style
  • Rombouts Columbian
  • Rombouts Decaf
  • Ground coffee packed in individual filters. This pack contains 10 one cup filter coffees and one reusable lid. Vacuum packed for freshness.

By Appointment to the Court of Belgium

  • Rich and elegant
  • Medium roast - 3
  • Signature blend
  • Pack size: 62g

Information

Storage

Preferably store in a cool, dry place. Best enjoy within two weeks once opened. Store in an airtight container away from strong odours.Best before end (see top of pack)

Preparation and Usage

  • How to make your coffee!
  • You are guaranteed a perfect cup of coffee with Rombouts one cup filters. That's because they ensure the precise coffee to water mix is filtered for exactly the right amount of time - every time. Enjoy!
  • Step 1
  • Shake filter to distribute coffee evenly and rest it on a suitable cup. Ensure the filter is stable. Pour hot (not boiling) water up to the line inside the filter.
  • Step 2
  • Place the lid on top of the filter and leave until the water is completely filtered through.
  • Step 3
  • Remove lid an use as a saucer for the empty filter. This lid is reusable and can be safely washed in a dishwasher or by hand.
  • Ensure filter is carefully placed before pouring hot water.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Koffie F. Rombouts N.V.,
  • Antwerpsesteenweg 136,
  • B - 2630 Aartselaar,
  • Belgium.

Return to

  • www.rombouts.co.uk

Net Contents

10 x 6.2g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

This is my fave coffee only try to buy it when its

This is my fave coffee only try to buy it when its on offer but you cant beat that fresh brewed taste .

