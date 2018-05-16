By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.

Jamaicas Pride Callaloo 540G

Jamaicas Pride Callaloo 540G
£ 1.40
£2.60/kg

Product Description

  • Callaloo in Brine
  • The greatest care is taken to ensure that only authentic quality ingredients are used for this product.
  • There is a full range of other Jamaican products under the Jamaica's Pride range which you are invited to try.
  • Pack size: 540G

Information

Ingredients

Callaloo 75%, Water 23.5%, Salt 1.5%

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place. Once opened transfer to a suitable container, refrigerate and consume within 2 daysBest Before End See Base of Can

Produce of

Product of Jamaica. Packed in Jamaica

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Harwich,
  • Essex,
  • CO12 4PT.

Return to

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Harwich,
  • Essex,
  • CO12 4PT.

Drained weight

405g

Net Contents

540g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1322kJ/316kcal
Fat 13g
of which Saturates 4g
Carbohydrates35g
of which Sugars 10g
Protein 6g
Salt 0.3g

