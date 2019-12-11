By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Island Sun Coconut Milk 400Ml

5(1)Write a review
£ 0.50
£0.13/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Coconut Milk
  • This coconut milk can be used for making cakes, candies, cookies, ice cream, coconut jam (kaya), curries and other preparations were coconut milk is required.
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Extract 27%, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Emulsifier: Polysorbate 60, Antioxidant: Citric Acid

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, transfer into a suitable container, refrigerated and use within 2 days. Best Before End : See Base of Can

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,

Return to

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.
  • www.suryafoodsonline.com

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 304kJ/73kcal
Fat 6.4g
of which saturates 5.7g
Carbohydrate 3.2g
of which sugars 1.8g
Protein 0.2g
Salt <0.1g

Quality and delicious

5 stars

Great quaility coconut milk, delicious in a number of recipes I have used it in. Makes an amazing Thai curry: lovely consistency, flavour and adaptable. Good in Indian curries too: highly recommend.

