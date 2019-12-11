Island Sun Coconut Milk 400Ml

Quality and delicious
Great quaility coconut milk, delicious in a number of recipes I have used it in. Makes an amazing Thai curry: lovely consistency, flavour and adaptable. Good in Indian curries too: highly recommend.
Water, Coconut Extract 27%, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Emulsifier: Polysorbate 60, Antioxidant: Citric Acid
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, transfer into a suitable container, refrigerated and use within 2 days. Best Before End : See Base of Can
Product of Thailand
400ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|304kJ/73kcal
|Fat
|6.4g
|of which saturates
|5.7g
|Carbohydrate
|3.2g
|of which sugars
|1.8g
|Protein
|0.2g
|Salt
|<0.1g
