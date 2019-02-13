By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 2 Pack Bread & Butter Pudding 2 X 120G

2.5(13)Write a review
Tesco 2 Pack Bread & Butter Pudding 2 X 120G
£ 2.00
£0.83/100g

Offer

One pudding
  • Energy1153kJ 277kcal
    14%
  • Fat18.8g
    27%
  • Saturates12.7g
    64%
  • Sugars17.0g
    19%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 961kJ / 231kcal

Product Description

  • Slices of bread and butter set in an egg custard made with whipping cream, scattered with sultanas and nutmeg.
  • Soaked in custard Layered bread in creamy custard, topped with juicy sultanas and nutmeg.
  • Soaked in custard Layered bread in creamy custard, topped with juicy sultanas and nutmeg.
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk) (30%), Whole Milk, Pasteurised Egg, Bread [Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Salt, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Fat], Sugar, Sultanas (3.5%), Butter (Milk), Nutmeg, Flavouring.

 

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W /900W 1 min / 50 secs
Remove outer packaging and lid.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Instructions stated are for individual heating times only.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating from frozen.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

240g e (2 x 120g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pudding (120g)
Energy961kJ / 231kcal1153kJ / 277kcal
Fat15.7g18.8g
Saturates10.6g12.7g
Carbohydrate16.4g19.7g
Sugars14.2g17.0g
Fibre1.2g1.4g
Protein5.4g6.5g
Salt0.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

13 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

These were truly dreadful. Even one star is too m

1 stars

These were truly dreadful. Even one star is too much. Sodden solid lump of bread, no 'creamy' custard found. Would NEVER buy again. One pudding had 2 sultanas and the other 5.

Oh, dear, why are some of your customers such moan

4 stars

Oh, dear, why are some of your customers such moaners. Do they expect perfection from a ready-prepared product. Home made bread and butter pudding takes time to prepare and is fiddly. I think this Tesco b. and b. pudding is very good but with perhaps a little more liquid, please.

Very disappointing

1 stars

Very very poor quality. Just an amorphous block of sweet wet bread with a few raisins in it. It needs a serious rethink

Solid bread.....

1 stars

If you want a Bread & Butter Pudding that amounts to a solid lump of bread, with about 4 or 5 raisins on the top, and no flavour to speak of, you should buy these. They were dreadful.

Don’t buy!

1 stars

Ordered 2 packs and gave one to my mother. She complained it tasted unpleasant and she was disappointed to find only 4 sultanas in it. We opened our 2 and counted the sultanas! We found 5 in one and 6 in the other. No one was brave enough to taste the pudding as it looked truly unappetising.

Very disappointed with these lately. No nutmeg on

1 stars

Very disappointed with these lately. No nutmeg on them, one pudding had 4 (yes four) sultanas and the bread has been dry as there has been very little egg mixture. Not ordered them this week and probably won't next week either. Very sad as they used to be so popular in my household.

Saltanas

4 stars

I liked the B/B puddings but there are not enough saltanas.

Dear me Mr Tesco! Topped with juicy sultanas and n

1 stars

Dear me Mr Tesco! Topped with juicy sultanas and nutmeg, really? 4 sultans and no taste of nutmeg. Oh dear!

Reduction in satandards of this item

1 stars

I have always enjoyed thes until last 3 weeks. Suddenly there is too much bread and hardly any custard.

The best I've ever had.

5 stars

The best I've ever had.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Melt In The Middle Chocolate Sponge Puddings 2 X 135G

£ 2.00
£0.74/100g

Offer

Tesco 2 Sticky Toffee Puddings 235G

£ 2.00
£0.85/100g

Offer

Tesco Syrup Sponge Puddings 2 X 110G

£ 2.00
£0.91/100g

Offer

Tesco 2 Apple Crumbles 270G

£ 2.00
£0.74/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here