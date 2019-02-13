Tesco 2 Pack Bread & Butter Pudding 2 X 120G

These were truly dreadful. Even one star is too m
These were truly dreadful. Even one star is too much. Sodden solid lump of bread, no 'creamy' custard found. Would NEVER buy again. One pudding had 2 sultanas and the other 5.
Oh, dear, why are some of your customers such moaners. Do they expect perfection from a ready-prepared product. Home made bread and butter pudding takes time to prepare and is fiddly. I think this Tesco b. and b. pudding is very good but with perhaps a little more liquid, please.
Very very poor quality. Just an amorphous block of sweet wet bread with a few raisins in it. It needs a serious rethink
If you want a Bread & Butter Pudding that amounts to a solid lump of bread, with about 4 or 5 raisins on the top, and no flavour to speak of, you should buy these. They were dreadful.
Ordered 2 packs and gave one to my mother. She complained it tasted unpleasant and she was disappointed to find only 4 sultanas in it. We opened our 2 and counted the sultanas! We found 5 in one and 6 in the other. No one was brave enough to taste the pudding as it looked truly unappetising.
Very disappointed with these lately. No nutmeg on them, one pudding had 4 (yes four) sultanas and the bread has been dry as there has been very little egg mixture. Not ordered them this week and probably won't next week either. Very sad as they used to be so popular in my household.
I liked the B/B puddings but there are not enough saltanas.
Dear me Mr Tesco! Topped with juicy sultanas and nutmeg, really? 4 sultans and no taste of nutmeg. Oh dear!
I have always enjoyed thes until last 3 weeks. Suddenly there is too much bread and hardly any custard.
The best I've ever had.