Tesco French Ripening Brie 190G

A superb Brie, and not expensive. My partner think
A superb Brie, and not expensive. My partner thinks it is divine, though he says the 'best by dates' are not always correct (he says usually under ripe on buying, no problem, we buy 2 a week, so can have some left over. We have it salads daily, sometimes a Brie and Tomato sandwich, then just eat it on it's own often, daily.... I haven't tried it hot yet, usually use a blue cheese for that. We have bought this for many years. Well done Tesco
Straight in the bin!
I bought this cheese to have straight away that evening. When I got home and opened the packet I found that pretty much the entire centre of the cheese was curdled/solid. It’s not at all edible! Such a waste
Lovely taste
Lovely Brie. I found many Brie cheeses so tasteless. This one is perfect, tasty but not too strong in taste or smell.
RipenED, not ripenING
description says ripening brie, and the image and what was delivered says ripened brie. extremely stinky from day 1
Getting close to aborting entire order ....
Another product categorised as vegetarian yet apparently containing rennet. God, it is difficult enough trying to do an online vegetarian order without all this conflicting information. Do remember, Tesco, I am not in a position here to look at the label and rely on you getting it right.