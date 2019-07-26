By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco French Ripening Brie 190G

3(5)Write a review
£ 1.90
£10.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy342kJ 83kcal
    4%
  • Fat6.6g
    9%
  • Saturates4.5g
    23%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1141kJ / 275kcal

Product Description

  • Full fat soft mould ripened cheese.
  • Crafted to mature over time for a more powerful flavour.
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Brie Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in France, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

190g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1141kJ / 275kcal342kJ / 83kcal
Fat22.0g6.6g
Saturates15.1g4.5g
Carbohydrate1.1g0.3g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.2g5.4g
Salt1.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

5 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

A superb Brie, and not expensive. My partner think

5 stars

A superb Brie, and not expensive. My partner thinks it is divine, though he says the 'best by dates' are not always correct (he says usually under ripe on buying, no problem, we buy 2 a week, so can have some left over. We have it salads daily, sometimes a Brie and Tomato sandwich, then just eat it on it's own often, daily.... I haven't tried it hot yet, usually use a blue cheese for that. We have bought this for many years. Well done Tesco

Straight in the bin!

1 stars

I bought this cheese to have straight away that evening. When I got home and opened the packet I found that pretty much the entire centre of the cheese was curdled/solid. It’s not at all edible! Such a waste

Lovely taste

5 stars

Lovely Brie. I found many Brie cheeses so tasteless. This one is perfect, tasty but not too strong in taste or smell.

RipenED, not ripenING

2 stars

description says ripening brie, and the image and what was delivered says ripened brie. extremely stinky from day 1

Getting close to aborting entire order ....

1 stars

Another product categorised as vegetarian yet apparently containing rennet. God, it is difficult enough trying to do an online vegetarian order without all this conflicting information. Do remember, Tesco, I am not in a position here to look at the label and rely on you getting it right.

