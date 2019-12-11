Askeys Waffle Cones 10 Pack

Product Description
- Waffle Cones
- Foil wrapped sleeve for freshness
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm Kernel, Palm), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithins, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Askeys Waffles Cones are foil wrapped for freshness.For Best Before End: see base of pack
Produce of
Made in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Wrap. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- The Silver Spoon Company,
- Sugar Way,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 9AY.
Return to
- Guarantee
- If this product fails to meet your expectations, please return the pack and contents to Askeys Customer Services at the address shown below, stating when and where it was purchased. Cost and postage will be refunded in full. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- The Silver Spoon Company,
- Sugar Way,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 9AY.
- askeys.co.uk
Net Contents
10 x Waffle Cones
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Cone
|Energy
|1835kJ
|220kJ
|-
|435kcal
|52kcal
|Fat
|9.9g
|1.2g
|of which saturates
|6.5g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrates
|76.6g
|9.2g
|of which sugars
|27.6g
|3.3g
|Protein
|9.0g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.02g
