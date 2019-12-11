Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles Carton 337G

All time favourite
These chocolates must be my all time favourite. Only problem is I can't eat one or two but usually eat the whole box. I also feel these are not for sharing. The ultimate chocolate treat which melts in your mouth to reveal the sweet soft centre. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yummyyyyy
Wow now these I am glad I stashed away from the kids they where amazing specially when the kids are in bed with a nice cuppa the chocolate was just so yummy with a soft Center so creamy and chocolatety I have already got a little secret stash for mummy’s little treats [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Mouth watering
These delicious chocolates are just mouthwatering and want you to keep. Eating. They are soft and milk chocolate tasting and a must try!! They just melt in your mouth. The chocolate it's self is well wrapped up elegantly representing a beautiful taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Dreamy chocolate
Lindt chocolate is really smooth and creamy and it has the most delicious taste with a melt in the mouth texture. I think it’s one of the most expensive chocolates but definitely worth it. Tastes amazing and would definitely recommend this [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Absolutely Delicious
These are the nicest chocolates I've ever had! They are so creamy and just melt in your mouth. The chocolate is very moreish and doesn't get sickly so it's very easy to eat an entire box in one sitting. I would definitely recommend this chocolate to everyone, it's perfect for an everyday treat or would make a lovely gift for any chocolate lover. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My Favorite Chocolate
This is my favorite chocolate. Always a treat and usually I buy as gift for others as this chocolate is on the more expensive side. But the quality and taste makes up for the heavier price tag. Will buy again over and over. Smooth filling inside a shell. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Can't go wrong!
Love these chocolates. They are delicious with a smooth, almost melted chocolate centre. Great how they are individually wrapped to add to the luxury, and stop you from eating them all at once! Would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great tasting treat
These chocolates taste fantastic, even my fussy daughter loved them. They have a beautiful smooth texture and creamy taste. A great little treat for when your feeling naughty, but would recommend hiding if you don't want to share, my daughter couldn't keep her hands off them!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The creamiest chocolate I've ever tasted
I absolutely loved these chocolates! The creamy texture is unlike anything I have ever tried. It was also such a wonderful surprise biting into these and tasting the liquid chocolate in the centre. This is my new go to when I am craving something sweet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very yummy
Very nice quality chocolate, individually wrapped hard chocolate on the outside and soft yummy chocolate on the inside. They are so nice that I ate the whole box in one sitting. I would definitely recommend to friends and family [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]