By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Vicks Vaporub 100G

3(13)Write a review
Vicks Vaporub 100G
£ 4.00
£4.00/100g
  • Vicks Vaporub is a medicinal ointment which relieves the symptoms of cold in adults and children above two years old. Thanks to its active ingredients, including menthol and eucalyptus oil, Vicks VapoRub relieves nasal catarrh (inflammation of mucous membranes in the nose and throat), a blocked nose, sore throat and coughs due to colds.
  • Relieves 4 cold symptoms: Nasal catarrh, Nasal Congestion, Sore throat and Cough due to Cold
  • Vicks VapoRub contains four active ingredients: Camphor, Turpentine oil, Levomenthol and Eucalyptus oil
  • Releases medicinal vapors for up to 8 hours
  • For the whole family, suitable for children 2 years and older
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Levomenthol 2.75% w/v, camphor 5.00 w/v, eucalyptus oil 1.50% w/v, turpentine oil 5.00% w/w

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Application: Gently massage onto chest and back. For children above 6 years old it can be gently rubbed over the neck before they go to sleep. Whilst it is being used, loose comfortable clothing should be worn, so that the vapours can be easily inhaled.
  • 2. Inhalation: The ointment can also be used in inhalation for adults and children above 12 years old. Pour hot water (not boiling) into a suitable bowl, dissolve two teaspoons of VapoRub in the water and inhale the steam.

Warnings

  • Suitable for children as of 2 years old. Do not put in the microwave.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble (Health & Beauty Care) Limited,
  • The Heights,
  • Brooklands,
  • Weybridge, Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • UK
  • 0800 169 3140
  • For any questions do not hesitate to contact us by phone from 09:00 - 17:00 Monday to Friday

Net Contents

100g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Suitable for children as of 2 years old. Do not put in the microwave.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

13 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

The Marmite of The Medicine Cabinet

4 stars

It might seem old fashioned but this classic remedy is the staple of many a speedy recovery.

Not good as it was

2 stars

The smell is not as strong as it use to be so it does not unblock your nose.use to be able to take the lid off smell it and your nose would be unblocked now you smell it and you think to yourself where is the smell.it was a nice strong smell but not now

Good itchy chest relief

4 stars

The smell of this really clears your blocked nose. If your rub it on your chest at night, you wake up feeling like you never had a cold. However it makes your clothes and hands extremely greasy, so I only recommend using it while you’re in your pyjamas or around the house clothes.

Was good now rubbish!

1 stars

Vicks rub was great when I was younger but now you cannot smell anything...it's like rubbing vaseline on yourself. Terrible product.

Decent product

3 stars

Does what it says on the package. No complaints, no miracles.

Relieved my chesty cough

5 stars

I have never used the product before but after two applications I do feel it has relieved my chesty cough a lot.

No the reliable product I have used for years

2 stars

I use to apply Vick’s before going to bed and in the morning,8 hrs later, I could tell it was still working. Now I have to re-apply in the middle of the night. Too bad it changed. I would of paid more to keep the stronger vapor rub.

Never again - what a waste of money

2 stars

Had an old bottle of Vick's - it was super effective. But not this latest watered-down junk. I rubbed some on my chest hoping to help my bunged-up nose but I could hardly even smell it - I might just as well have used a mild hand cream instead. Eventually I washed the sticky stuff off and vowed never to waste my money on any Vick's products again.

Return to previous formula please

1 stars

This product was a major part of my childhood. The initial notion that there may be someone with a cold in our household meant the Vicks came out. That strong aroma when the jar is opened has now gone. The strong Eucalyptus smell has disappeared, and also it appears has its effectiveness. Please go back to the original recipe, it worked and this just doesn’t.

I LOVE IT!!!!!!!

5 stars

VICKS VAPORUB IS THE BEST SERIOUSLY THERE ARE SO MANY GOOD OD THINGS ABOUT IT IT HELPED SOOTHE MY THROAT PAIN IT HURT WHEN I TALKED OR SWALLOWED BUT WHEN I APPLIED THIS PRODUCT IT HELPED ME LIKE A CHARM!!!!!

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each

Bells Healthcare Paracetamol 500Mg Tablet 16S

£ 0.50
£0.03/each

Olbas Inhaler 695Mg

£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Tesco Adult Vapour Rub 50G

£ 1.30
£2.60/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here