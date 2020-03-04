Vicks Vaporub 100G

The Marmite of The Medicine Cabinet
It might seem old fashioned but this classic remedy is the staple of many a speedy recovery.
Not good as it was
The smell is not as strong as it use to be so it does not unblock your nose.use to be able to take the lid off smell it and your nose would be unblocked now you smell it and you think to yourself where is the smell.it was a nice strong smell but not now
Good itchy chest relief
The smell of this really clears your blocked nose. If your rub it on your chest at night, you wake up feeling like you never had a cold. However it makes your clothes and hands extremely greasy, so I only recommend using it while you’re in your pyjamas or around the house clothes.
Was good now rubbish!
Vicks rub was great when I was younger but now you cannot smell anything...it's like rubbing vaseline on yourself. Terrible product.
Decent product
Does what it says on the package. No complaints, no miracles.
Relieved my chesty cough
I have never used the product before but after two applications I do feel it has relieved my chesty cough a lot.
No the reliable product I have used for years
I use to apply Vick’s before going to bed and in the morning,8 hrs later, I could tell it was still working. Now I have to re-apply in the middle of the night. Too bad it changed. I would of paid more to keep the stronger vapor rub.
Never again - what a waste of money
Had an old bottle of Vick's - it was super effective. But not this latest watered-down junk. I rubbed some on my chest hoping to help my bunged-up nose but I could hardly even smell it - I might just as well have used a mild hand cream instead. Eventually I washed the sticky stuff off and vowed never to waste my money on any Vick's products again.
Return to previous formula please
This product was a major part of my childhood. The initial notion that there may be someone with a cold in our household meant the Vicks came out. That strong aroma when the jar is opened has now gone. The strong Eucalyptus smell has disappeared, and also it appears has its effectiveness. Please go back to the original recipe, it worked and this just doesn’t.
I LOVE IT!!!!!!!
VICKS VAPORUB IS THE BEST SERIOUSLY THERE ARE SO MANY GOOD OD THINGS ABOUT IT IT HELPED SOOTHE MY THROAT PAIN IT HURT WHEN I TALKED OR SWALLOWED BUT WHEN I APPLIED THIS PRODUCT IT HELPED ME LIKE A CHARM!!!!!