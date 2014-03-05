Pregnacare Breast Feeding 84S
Product Description
- Postnatal vitamin and mineral tablets with calcium plus Omega-3 capsules
- Provides comprehensive multivitamin
- Help support the nutritional requirements
- Helps produce nutritious breast milk
- For information and tips on breast-feeding visit: www.pregnacare.com/breastfeeding
- Pregnacare® works with:
- IFSBH International Federation for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus
- Pregnacare® is proud to be the official Worldwide Partner of the Global Prevention Initiative. Registered Charity www.ifglobal.org
- www.wellbaby.com
- TalkMum.com
- The community for mums & mums to be
- Join us for the latest health conversations & special updates
- Expert nutrition for breast-feeding mums
- Pregnacare® Breast-feeding is specially formulated to help support the nutritional requirements of new mothers throughout the postnatal period and while breast-feeding. During this time a healthy, varied diet is vital for new mothers, to help produce nutritious breast milk and maintain their own health and wellbeing.
- Postnatal micronutrient tablets
- Carefully formulated by experts, including:
- 700mg calcium, vitamins K & D, zinc and magnesium which contribute to the maintenance of normal bones.
- Calcium and vitamin K which contribute to normal blood clotting.
- Vitamin B6, niacin, iron and magnesium which contribute to normal energy release.
- Includes 10µg vitamin D as recommended by the Department of Health for all women while breast-feeding.
- Tablets produced in Britain to high GMP3 quality.
- High purity Omega-3 capsules
- Maternal intake of DHA (Docosahexaenoic acid) contributes to the normal brain and eye development of breast-fed infants2.
- Infants have limited capability to synthesize fatty acids, which therefore must be obtained directly from external sources such as the mother's milk.
- Each capsule provides 300mg DHA, the level recommended by international experts4 (ISSFAL) for mums during lactation.
- Fish oil produced to high GMP3 quality. Certified for sustainability by Friend of The Sea.
- When is Pregnacare® Breast-feeding recommended?
- Pregnacare® Breast-feeding provides comprehensive multivitamin support combined with calcium & Omega-3 fatty acids, which are especially important at this time.
- The ideal postnatal supplement for the 12 months following childbirth, to help ensure optimum levels of nutrients.
- Can be taken whether or not you are breast-feeding and can be used for as long as required. This comprehensive formula replaces other Pregnacare® supplements and multivitamins. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.
- To maintain health throughout breast-feeding as the intake recommendations of certain nutrients are increased during lactation. Maternal breast-feeding is strongly recommended for the newborn baby as it provides essential nutrients and antibodies for long term health.
- To help maintain normal bone health in mothers who avoid dairy products and for breast-feeding mothers. Contains the recommended 10µg vitamin D3 & the RNI of 700mg calcium (Reference Nutrient Intake).
- 1. The pregnancy supplement brand midwives recommend most.
- 2. A beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 200mg DHA in addition to the recommended daily intake of omega-3 a fatty acids for adults.
- 3. Good Manufacturing Practice.
- 4. Journal of the American College of Nutrition, Vol. 18, No. 5, 487-489 (1999).
- Wellbaby Multi-vitamin Drops with 10µg vitamin D
Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living
- Expert nutrition for after pregnancy
- UK's no 1 pregnancy supplement brand
- Britain's no.1 supplements
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2018
- Free from yeast and lactose
- Free from artificial colours
- Free from preservatives
- Pregnacare is not tested on animals
- 700mg calcium, vitamins K & D, zinc and magnesium which contribute to the maintenance of normal bones
- Calcium and vitamin K which contribute to normal blood clotting
- Vitamin B6, niacin, iron and magnesium which contribute to normal energy release
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Soya
- Free From: Lactose
Storage
Store below 25ºC in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- Two (2) Pregnacare® Breast-Feeding tablets per day, plus one (1) omega-3 capsule per day, with your main meal.
- Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed recommended intake. To be taken only on a full stomach. Can be started at any point after childbirth, and used for as long as required during and after breast-feeding.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Yeast
Warnings
- FOOD SUPPLEMENT
- Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients.
- As Pregnacare® contains vitamin K, if you are taking oral anticoagulants (e.g. warfarin) do not take Pregnacare® except on the advice of a doctor.
- If you are breastfeeding a premature baby speak to your doctor or neonatal health professional for advice before using this product.
- This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
Name and address
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
- For further information contact:
- Tel: 020 8955 2662
- www.pregnacare.com
84 x Tablets / Capsules
FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. As Pregnacare® contains vitamin K, if you are taking oral anticoagulants (e.g. warfarin) do not take Pregnacare® except on the advice of a doctor. If you are breastfeeding a premature baby speak to your doctor or neonatal health professional for advice before using this product. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
Ingredients
Calcium Carbonate (Carrier: Maltodextrin), Maltodextrin, Magnesium Oxide, Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Hydroxypropylcellulose, Capric/Caprilic Triglycerides, Natural Source Colours [Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides], Glycerin), Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Carrier: Glyceryl Tristearate]), Anti-Caking Agents: Silicon Dioxide, Stearic Acid & Magnesium Stearate, Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Ferrous Fumarate, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin E (D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Crosslinked Cellulose Gum, Niacin (as Nicotinamide), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), Betacarotene (Carriers: Starch, Water, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin [Carriers: Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Maltodextrin]), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose, Corn Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Riboflavin, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin K (Vitamin K1 [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose]), Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Potassium Iodide, Biotin, Sodium Selenate
- Contains: Fish, Soya
- Free From: Lactose
Storage
- Store below 25ºC in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
Nutrition
Typical Values Av. per 2 tablets % EC NRV† Vitamin D (as D3 400 IU) 10 µg 200 Vitamin E 20 mg α-TE 167 Vitamin K 70 µg 93 Vitamin C 70 mg 88 Thiamin (Vitamin B1) 5 mg 455 Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 2 mg 143 Niacin (Vitamin B3) 20 mg NE 125 Vitamin B6 10 mg 714 Folic Acid 400 µg 200 Vitamin B12 6 µg 240 Biotin 150 µg 300 Pantothenic Acid 6 mg 100 Calcium 700 mg 88 Magnesium 150 mg 40 Iron 16 mg 114 Zinc 15 mg 150 Copper 1000 µg 100 Selenium 30 µg 55 Iodine 150 µg 100 Betacarotene (Natural Source) 2 mg - † NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units - -
Ingredients
Omega-3 Fish Oil (Docosahexaenoic Acid Concentrate) (from Fish), Capsule Shell (Pharmaceutical Grade Gelatin [Halal Bovine Source], Glycerin & Natural Flavour Lemon Oil)
- Contains: Fish, Soya
- Free From: Lactose
Storage
- Store below 25ºC in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
Nutrition
Typical Values Av. per capsule % EC NRV† Omega 3 Fish Oil 600 mg - DHA (Docosahexaenoic acid) 300 mg - EPA (Eicosapentaenoic acid) 60 mg - Providing: - - † NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units - -
