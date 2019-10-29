By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pataks Peshwari Naan Bread 2Pack

Pataks Peshwari Naan Bread 2Pack
£ 1.69
£0.85/each

Product Description

  • Naan breads containing desiccated coconut and sultanas.
  • For recipe ideas visit: www.pataks.com
  • Our authentic naans are individually hand stretched and flame baked perfect for dipping into our delicious curries
  • Our unique recipe is filled with sultanas and coconut with a hint of cinnamon and green cardamon and flame-baked in a tandoori style oven to create a delicious naan. Perfect for dipping into our delicious curries or serving with our chutneys and pickles to help create the perfect curry night in.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Vegetarian

Information

Ingredients

Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sultanas (7%), Sugar, Desiccated Coconut (2.5%), Apple Concentrate, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Potassium Carbonates), Yeast, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Ground Green Cardamom, Ground Cinnamon, Yogurt Powder (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 2 days.Suitable for home freezing. For best before see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results, use the oven.

Grill
Instructions: Sprinkle the naans with a little water on both sides. Place them under a preheated medium grill and grill each side for 1 minute.

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat the oven to 180ºC/350ºF/Gas mark 4, sprinkle the naans with a little water on both sides and place directly on the middle shelf for 6 minutes.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Guarantee: If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the code on the pack.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617

Net Contents

2 x Naans

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1257kJ / 298kcal
Fat 7.6g
of which saturates 1.6g
Carbohydrate 48.8g
of which sugars 10.1g
Fibre 3.4g
Protein 7.0g
Salt 0.85g

Won't be buying again

1 stars

The 'New' Recipe is awful. These naans used to be pillowy soft. Thes ones were dry are tasteless

