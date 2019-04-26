Tesco Sultanas 1Kg

sultanas without preservatives or oil
At last, sultanas with no preservatives or oil (usually hydrongenated).
We enjoy sultanas in our morning porridge!
Cooked in the porridge they are succulent and nourishing.
Good value
Pleased with them
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1209kJ / 285kcal
INGREDIENTS: Sultanas, Sunflower Oil.
Store in a cool dry place Once open, reseal uing the tape provided.
Produce of Turkey, Packed in Turkey
approx. 16 Servings
500g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1209kJ / 285kcal
|363kJ / 86kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|64.7g
|19.4g
|Sugars
|60.8g
|18.2g
|Fibre
|5.5g
|1.7g
|Protein
|3.1g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
Caution: This product may contains pips..
