Jamaicas Pride Ackees 540G

Jamaicas Pride Ackees 540G
£ 4.30
£12.65/kg

Product Description

  • Ackees in Brine
  • The greatest care is taken to ensure that only authentic quality ingredients are used for this product.
  • There is a full range of other Jamaican products under the Jamaica's Pride range which you are invited to try.
  • Genuine Jamaican
  • Pack size: 340G

Information

Ingredients

Ackees 63%, Water 35.5%, Salt 1.5%

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place. Once opened transfer to a suitable container, refrigerate and consume within 2 daysBest Before End See Base of Can

Produce of

Product of Jamaica. Packed in Jamaica

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Harwich Essex,
  • CO12 4PT.

Return to

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Harwich Essex,
  • CO12 4PT.

Net Contents

540g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1322kJ/316kcal
Fat 13g
of which Saturates 4g
Carbohydrates35g
of which Sugars 10g
Protein 6g
Salt 0.3g

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

