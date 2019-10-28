Walkers Baked Salt & Vinegar 37.5G
- Energy681kJ 162kcal8%
- Fat5.0g7%
- Saturates0.5g2%
- Sugars2.4g3%
- Salt0.34g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 681 kJ
Product Description
- Salt & Malt Vinegar Flavour Baked Potato Snack
- - Delicious baked Walkers crisps with a classic salt and vinegar flavouring
- - Baked for extra crispy crunchiness
- - Walkers Oven Baked contain 50% less fat than regular potato crisps
- - Enjoy on-the-go or packed into a lunchbox
- - Walkers Oven Baked contain no preservatives, artificial colourings or MSG
- The Walkers Baked range includes a variety of delicious crisps and snacks that contain up to 50% less fat than regular crisps - all without compromising on the Walkers flavour you know and love. Try the classic Walkers Baked flavours or upgrade your lunchbox with an irresistible pack of Walkers Baked with Veg, Walkers Baked Fusions or Walkers Baked Crackers.
- No preservatives
- No artificial colours
- No added MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 37.5g
Information
Ingredients
Potato Flakes, Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Salt & Malt Vinegar Seasoning, Sugar, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Sunflower Oil, Colour (Annatto), Salt & Malt Vinegar Seasoning: Flavourings (contains Barley Malt Vinegar Extract), Acid (Citric Acid), Sea Salt, Lactose (from Milk), Potassium Chloride, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Soya, Celery, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
Return to
- If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
- Consumer Care at
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 274777
- ROI: 1800 509408
- Lines open Weekdays 9am-5pm
- Applies to UK and ROI only.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
37.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 37.5g(%*)Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|681 kJ
|1816 kJ
|-
|162 kcal (8%*)
|432 kcal
|Fat
|5.0 g (7%*)
|13.4 g
|of which Saturates
|0.5 g (2%*)
|1.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|25.5 g
|68.0 g
|of which Saugars
|2.4 g (3%*)
|6.3 g
|Fibre
|2.3 g
|6.1 g
|Protein
|2.4 g
|6.4 g
|Salt
|0.34 g (6%*)
|0.91 g
|This pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
