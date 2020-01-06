By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Red Bull Energy Drink 250Ml

Red Bull Energy Drink 250Ml
£ 1.26
£0.50/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Energy Drink
  • - Red Bull Energy Drink - Wings when you need them
  • - Red Bull Energy Drinks formula contains high quality ingredients: Caffeine, Taurine, B-group Vitamins, Sugars, Alpine water
  • - Red Bull cans are made of 100% recyclable aluminum
  • - Vitalizes Body and Mind.®
  • - Red Bull Energy Drinks
  • - 250ml
  • Carbonated
  • With taurine
  • Vitalizes body and mind
  • Pasteurised
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sucrose, Glucose, Acidifier Citric Acid, Carbon Dioxide, Taurine (0.4%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonates, Magnesium Carbonate), Caffeine (0.03%), Vitamins (Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, B6, B12), Flavourings, Colours (Caramel, Riboflavin)

Storage

Best before: see base of can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled.

Warnings

  • High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women (32 mg/100 ml). Consume moderately.

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Red Bull Company Limited,
  • Seven Dials Warehouse,
  • 42-56 Earlham Street,
  • London,
  • WC2H 9LA,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 194 kJ (46 kcal)
Fat 0 g
of which Saturates 0 g
Carbohydrates11 g
of which Sugars 11 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0.1 g
Niacin 8 mg / 50% NRV
Pantothenic Acid 2 mg / 33% NRV
Vitamin B6 2 mg / 143% NRV
Vitamin B12 2 µg / 80% NRV
Vitamins:-
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-

