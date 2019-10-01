Tesco 100% Pure Squeezed Orange Juice Smooth Not From Concentrate 1L

Really delicious and at a very reasonable price. T
Really delicious and at a very reasonable price. Tastes freshly squeezed
For the hale and hearty
I can't tell you what it's like, as the top is welded to the bottle. I struggled to open it with my arthritic hands and just ended up with sore skin. It is sad that Tesco does not include the elderly and handicapped as customers!
Amazing tastes pure and perfect
It was amazing used it for a barbecue expected it to be diluted and not nice but as soon as I tried it was utterly amazing I loved it
Best juice ever
This is definitely the best orange juice I`ve tasted, its so refreshing, cant beat it!
Sold in plastic!
I have stopped buying this product from Tesco as I do not wish to purchase drinks in plastic bottles!
This is one of my favourite orange juices. The only problem is it's really difficult to get the top off so I tend not to buy it for that reason alone.
Nice
Buy every shopping trip
A small problem with the 3 bottles of spirits as they were delivered with the security tops still on. Mitch the driver sorted it all out and I believe in his own time, brought me replacements and took the others away. Thanks Mitch .
Lovely taste
Usually buy a well known brand at a much higher price but thought I’d give Tesco’s brand a try . Glad I did lovey tasting juice and much cheaper needless to say will be on my shopping list from now on
An excellent product.
It's pure juice, tastes good, refreshing, good nutrients, we drink it regularly.