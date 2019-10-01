By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 100% Pure Squeezed Orange Juice Smooth Not From Concentrate 1L

4.5(21)Write a review
Tesco 100% Pure Squeezed Orange Juice Smooth Not From Concentrate 1L
£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Offer

150ml contains
  • Energy272kJ 64kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars15.0g
    17%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 181kJ / 43kcal

Product Description

  • Orange Juice Not From Concentrate Smooth
  • 100% Pure Squezed Orange Juice Smooth Never From Concentrate
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Orange Juice Not From Concentrate Smooth.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown. Use by: see top of carton.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, Produced in Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy181kJ / 43kcal272kJ / 64kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate10.0g15.0g
Sugars10.0g15.0g
Fibre0.1g0.2g
Protein0.6g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C28mg (35%NRV)43mg (54%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

21 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Really delicious and at a very reasonable price. T

5 stars

Really delicious and at a very reasonable price. Tastes freshly squeezed

For the hale and hearty

1 stars

I can't tell you what it's like, as the top is welded to the bottle. I struggled to open it with my arthritic hands and just ended up with sore skin. It is sad that Tesco does not include the elderly and handicapped as customers!

Amazing tastes pure and perfect

5 stars

It was amazing used it for a barbecue expected it to be diluted and not nice but as soon as I tried it was utterly amazing I loved it

Best juice ever

5 stars

This is definitely the best orange juice I`ve tasted, its so refreshing, cant beat it!

Sold in plastic!

1 stars

I have stopped buying this product from Tesco as I do not wish to purchase drinks in plastic bottles!

This is one of my favourite orange juices. The on

4 stars

This is one of my favourite orange juices. The only problem is it's really difficult to get the top off so I tend not to buy it for that reason alone.

Nice

5 stars

Buy every shopping trip

A small problem with the 3 bottles of spirits as t

5 stars

A small problem with the 3 bottles of spirits as they were delivered with the security tops still on. Mitch the driver sorted it all out and I believe in his own time, brought me replacements and took the others away. Thanks Mitch .

Lovely taste

5 stars

Usually buy a well known brand at a much higher price but thought I’d give Tesco’s brand a try . Glad I did lovey tasting juice and much cheaper needless to say will be on my shopping list from now on

An excellent product.

5 stars

It's pure juice, tastes good, refreshing, good nutrients, we drink it regularly.

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

