Old Spice Body Spray 150Ml

Old Spice Body Spray 150Ml
£ 2.80
£1.87/100ml

Product Description

  • Original Deodorant Spray
  • One spray lasts all day
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Methyl Cyclodextrin, Aqua, Parfum, Linalool, Limonene, Eugenol, Geraniol, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Citral, Benzyl Benzoate

Storage

Best used before date printed on pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well. Hold 15cm from underarm and spray.

Warnings

  • Danger. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Keep out of the reach of children. Use in a well ventilated area. Avoid deliberate inhalation. Use only as directed. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Stop use if irritation develops. Avoid contact with eyes, if product gets into eyes, rinse with plenty of water.
  • Solvent Abuse Can Kill Instantly

Name and address

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • UK.

Net Contents

150ml

a distinctive male fragrance

5 stars

a distinctive male fragrance

Great scent

5 stars

Bought this for my husband to try a new scent and he loved it! Would not use anything else now. Much better than lynx

