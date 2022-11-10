Hipp 6 Month Organic Vegetable And Rice With Chicken 125G Jar

Great
My baby boy loves it
Great for on the go
I think I'd buy again as baby enjoyed but not as much as the Hipp Organic Spaghetti Bolognaise. These jars are great for a busy day or when on the go.
Ok for littler ones
My little one didn't really enjoy the texture of this but I think it would be suitable for the first stages of weaning.
Loved it
Our little man absolutely loved this. Ate the whole jar and we have since bought more and he's been very impressed with all of them.
Loved it
My little one was started on food and we tried this and let me tell you she enjoyed it and couldn't wait to have another spoonful. We love their options and variety of foods and the best thing is it's so easy to take out with you where ever you go.
Love these!
My daughter absolutely loves these jars of food and they make life so much easier if you're in a rush! 🥰 We will definitely be trying all them!
great
These are great for a quick easy meal for the little one, and an easy way to get them to try new flavours and tastes without having to cook everything from scratch. Great for on the go too. My little one must have enjoyed this jar as he ate the whole thing!
Handy little jar
I found this jar of food handy. My little one seemed to enjoy it. I took it with me and used it as "emergency food" whilst out and about and it came in handy. The only down side is it seems to stain quite heavily. Even though I used bibs/over alls it still found it's way on clothing so I advise to be extra careful.
Trusted brand
Our family have always loved Hipp and so I was excited when we received a jar of food. We've been struggling to wean our little one but she absolutely loved her jar of veggie pasta. We first starting to buy Hipp for our eldest when she was born 7 years ago, I've never found fault with any of their products. Love them all!
Great product
Unfortunately my little one wasn't very keen on this jar but I think they are handy for on the go. I think I'll go out and give the other jars a try and see if we can find a fav