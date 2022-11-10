We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hipp 6 Month Organic Vegetable And Rice With Chicken 125G Jar

Product Description

  • Mixed vegetables and rice simmered with chicken
  • Over 60 years of organic experience.
  • A delicious blend of mixed vegetables and rice simmered with chicken.
  • Made using premium, quality organic ingredients.
  • We're climate positive - we give back more to nature than we take out along our entire value chain, from the fields to our retailers warehouses.
  • EU Organic - DE-ÖKO-001, EU/non-EU Agriculture
  • Personally guaranteed Organic Stefan HiPP
  • Organic baby food
  • Perfect for the start of weaning
  • No added sugar or salt† - †contains naturally occurring sugar/salt
  • No preservatives* - *as required by law
  • Gluten free
  • Recyclable
  • Nutritionally tailored for the weaning journey
  • Pack size: 125G
  • With Omega 3 (ALA) - supports brain and nerve tissue development
  • No added salt

Information

Ingredients

Carrots*, Water, Cooked Rice* (22%), Tomatoes*, Peas*, Chicken* (8.0%), Rapeseed Oil (1.3%), Onions*, *Organic

Storage

Replace cap after use, keep refrigerated and eat within 24 hours.Before feeding, please store at room temperature and make sure the jar and the cap are undamaged. Best before end, see side of cap.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding advice: Can be served at room temperature or warm. Stir contents of the jar using a plastic spoon and decant desired amount into a clean bowl. To warm, stand in hot water. If microwaving, take care and check temperature before feeding.
  • If feeding directly from the jar, any remaining food at the end of the meal must be discarded. Never reheat baby foods. For advice on when to start weaning, talk to your health visitor.

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • Please note: This product contains no artificial colours, but the vibrant natural ingredients may stain clothes or occasionally cause an orange tinge to the skin.
  • Security Vacuum Cap - reject if centre of cap clicks when pressed

Name and address

  • HiPP UK Limited,
  • The Stable Block,
  • Hurst Grove,
  • Sandford Lane,
  • Hurst,
  • Berkshire,

Return to

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 125g jar
Energy kJ/kcal265/63331/79
Fat 2.4g3.0g
of which saturates 0.4g0.5g
Carbohydrate 6.9g8.6g
of which sugars 1.5g1.9g
Fibre 1.6g2.0g
Protein 2.7g3.4g
Salt <0.05g<0.05g
Sodium <0.02g<0.02g
α-linolenic acid (Omega 3) 0.09g0.11g

Safety information

Please note: This product contains no artificial colours, but the vibrant natural ingredients may stain clothes or occasionally cause an orange tinge to the skin. Security Vacuum Cap - reject if centre of cap clicks when pressed

Great

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

My baby boy loves it

Great for on the go

4 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

I think I'd buy again as baby enjoyed but not as much as the Hipp Organic Spaghetti Bolognaise. These jars are great for a busy day or when on the go.

Ok for littler ones

4 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

My little one didn't really enjoy the texture of this but I think it would be suitable for the first stages of weaning.

Loved it

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

Our little man absolutely loved this. Ate the whole jar and we have since bought more and he's been very impressed with all of them.

Loved it

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

My little one was started on food and we tried this and let me tell you she enjoyed it and couldn't wait to have another spoonful. We love their options and variety of foods and the best thing is it's so easy to take out with you where ever you go.

Love these!

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

My daughter absolutely loves these jars of food and they make life so much easier if you're in a rush! 🥰 We will definitely be trying all them!

great

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

These are great for a quick easy meal for the little one, and an easy way to get them to try new flavours and tastes without having to cook everything from scratch. Great for on the go too. My little one must have enjoyed this jar as he ate the whole thing!

Handy little jar

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

I found this jar of food handy. My little one seemed to enjoy it. I took it with me and used it as "emergency food" whilst out and about and it came in handy. The only down side is it seems to stain quite heavily. Even though I used bibs/over alls it still found it's way on clothing so I advise to be extra careful.

Trusted brand

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

Our family have always loved Hipp and so I was excited when we received a jar of food. We've been struggling to wean our little one but she absolutely loved her jar of veggie pasta. We first starting to buy Hipp for our eldest when she was born 7 years ago, I've never found fault with any of their products. Love them all!

Great product

4 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

Unfortunately my little one wasn't very keen on this jar but I think they are handy for on the go. I think I'll go out and give the other jars a try and see if we can find a fav

