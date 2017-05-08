Chupa Chupa Melody Pops 15G
Offer
Product Description
- Strawberry Flavour Lollipops.
- www.chupachups.co.uk
- Loved by generations, the Chupa Chups Melody Pops are not only a tasty strawberry lollipop, but also a musical instrument.
- More than just a sweet
- Treat your family with this Strawberry flavoured lollipop Whistle
- Plays real music
- Pack size: 15g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Lactic Acid), Colour (E162), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Milk and Barley
Produce of
Made in Russia
Preparation and Usage
- Read and keep.
Warnings
- WARNING: toy inside. Adult supervision recommended. +3 Years.
Name and address
- Perfetti Van Melle Benelux B.V.,
- P.O. Box 3000,
- 4800 Da Breda,
- Holland.
Return to
- Perfetti Van Melle Benelux B.V.,
- P.O. Box 3000,
- 4800 Da Breda,
- Holland.
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
15g
Safety information
WARNING: toy inside. Adult supervision recommended. +3 Years.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019