St Austells Tribute 4X500ml

St Austells Tribute 4X500ml
£5.50
£2.75/litre

Product Description

  • Pale Ale
  • Light and zesty pale ale brewed with specially sourced ingredients, including Cornish Gold and Maris Otter malts and hops from the USA. The malty base brings character and flavour and balances the beer's fresh orange and grapefruit notes.
  • Zesty & Fresh
  • Easy-Drinking
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 2000ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Allergy Advice See ingredients in bold.

ABV

4.2% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Taste Category

The malty base brings character and flavour and balances the beer's fresh orange and grapefruit notes

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store upright and keep cool.Best Before End: See base of can.

Produce of

Brewed in the UK

Name and address

  • St Austell Brewery Co. Ltd.,
  • 63 Trevarthian Road,
  • St Austell,
  • Comwall,
  • PL25 4BY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

4 x 500ml ℮ Cans

Tribute

4 stars

This is not the greatest beer in the world, no. This is just a tribute!

Awesome Ale

5 stars

Just the best pale ale in my mind! Takes me back to sunny holidays in Cornwall

