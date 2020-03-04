By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bodyform Ultra Normal Wing Sanitary Towels 14 Pack

5(2096)Write a review
Bodyform Ultra Normal Wing Sanitary Towels 14 Pack
£ 1.42
£0.10/each
  • Bodyform Fresh Protect towels have a new ultra-breathable top layer with Airtech technology designed to offer a feeling of freshness. The unique SecureFit technology gives you both great comfort and incredible protection. We have combined our unique curve-hugging shape with anti-leak walls, a fast-absorption core and an all-around barrier so you can be ready for anything.
  • Hygienic disposal
  • Shaped to fit your curves
  • Anti-leaks barriers
  • DryFast for quick absorption
  • Absorbent where you need it most
  • Dermatologically tested

Information

Produce of

Produce of the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • What to do with a used towel? Simple. With our new wrappers, you can seal up your towel neatly and cleanly, no matter when or where. Roll.Press.Go.™

Name and address

  • Essity Hygiene Products AB,
  • Bäckstensgatan 5,
  • S-431 49 Mölndal,
  • Sweden

Return to

  • UK To contact us, please: Write to: FREEPOST BODYFORM (no further address or stamp required)
  • Call our Customer Careline (UK only) on 08000 922 365 Or e-mail: bodyform@essity.com
  • ROI Bodyform
  • Customer Service
  • Essity Ireland Ltd.
  • Suite 7,
  • Plaza 212,
  • Blanchardstown Corporate Park 2,
  • Dublin 15,
  • Ireland
  • www.bodyform.co.uk www.essity.com

Net Contents

14 x Sanitary Pads (Pad)

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2096 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

GREAT ❤️❤️

4 stars

Amazing ! ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Ultra Towels

5 stars

Ultra Towels with wings are Fantastic and a good value

Amazing!

5 stars

They're super lightweight and it feels like I'm not even wearing it, I holds alot so and the wings stay and doesn't move about like others

Review

4 stars

Really good price and does what’s needed. Material could be slightly thicker but overall happy.

My Favourite

5 stars

These Bodyform pads are the best. They are so so comfortable, soft and easy to wear. They are discrete, and they are really absorbent. They are also great for being on the go.

Great Product

5 stars

Super handy packet size means it fits easily in your bag. The wipes are a great size and thickness and definitely leave you feeling fresh and clean. Will definitely be buying these again.

Amazing Comfort

5 stars

Bodyform Ultra Towels never fail to be comfortable all throughout the day.

Fabulous product

5 stars

As a woman I have experienced and used different types of towels such as Always, Tesco’s own etc and Body Form was the one for me and the one I have used for quite a while now. I wasn’t aware about Body Form until my friends mentioned it to me and I have never looked back, they feel really secure when there on and wouldn’t use any other. I like that Body Form do a lot of range in towels from liners to ultra thick, giving us women the opportunity to try them and which works best for us.

Nice feeling

5 stars

This was my first try of bodyform wings. But I have to say I did really like it. I am gonna buy only bodyform from now on for sure. It feels light, fresh, protects very well.

Great product

5 stars

Comfortable and you feel secure compared to cheaper thinner brands Reasonably priced and value for money Highly recommend for comfort

1-10 of 2096 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Bodyform So Slim Individually Wrapped And Folded Panty Liners 34 Pack

£ 1.42
£0.04/each

Carefree Unscented Panty Liners 20 Pack

£ 0.95
£0.05/each

Offer

Tesco Free Spirit Panty Liners Regular 32 Pack

£ 0.95
£0.03/each

Spring Force Toilet Tissue 9 Roll

£ 1.90
£0.11/100sheet
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here