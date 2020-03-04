Bodyform Ultra Normal Wing Sanitary Towels 14 Pack

GREAT ❤️❤️
Amazing ! ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Ultra Towels
Ultra Towels with wings are Fantastic and a good value
Amazing!
They're super lightweight and it feels like I'm not even wearing it, I holds alot so and the wings stay and doesn't move about like others
Review
Really good price and does what’s needed. Material could be slightly thicker but overall happy.
My Favourite
These Bodyform pads are the best. They are so so comfortable, soft and easy to wear. They are discrete, and they are really absorbent. They are also great for being on the go.
Great Product
Super handy packet size means it fits easily in your bag. The wipes are a great size and thickness and definitely leave you feeling fresh and clean. Will definitely be buying these again.
Amazing Comfort
Bodyform Ultra Towels never fail to be comfortable all throughout the day.
Fabulous product
As a woman I have experienced and used different types of towels such as Always, Tesco’s own etc and Body Form was the one for me and the one I have used for quite a while now. I wasn’t aware about Body Form until my friends mentioned it to me and I have never looked back, they feel really secure when there on and wouldn’t use any other. I like that Body Form do a lot of range in towels from liners to ultra thick, giving us women the opportunity to try them and which works best for us.
Nice feeling
This was my first try of bodyform wings. But I have to say I did really like it. I am gonna buy only bodyform from now on for sure. It feels light, fresh, protects very well.
Great product
Comfortable and you feel secure compared to cheaper thinner brands Reasonably priced and value for money Highly recommend for comfort