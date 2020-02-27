Bodyform Ultra Super Wing Sanitary Towels 12 Pack

Complete switch
I got a sample pack and right away loved the wrappers that encapsulate the previous pad. This are particularly slim and easy to carry everywhere with good shape (I don't like winged pads) and good hold.
Dry and fresh
Whilst wearing these towels i felt clean and dry all day, they're a great product and I'd definitely but them again!
Must have
These are my favourite pads ever, never leak, absorb a lot, very comfortable and such a great price.
Body form ultra towel
Love these absorb everything never leave I would recommend only this brand of pads as they are most durable believe me I’ve tried everything love this 100%
Best Towels
These are my go-to towels! Very comfortable, great absorbability and the scent doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin.
My GO TO Sanitary Towel
Every period I use these pads with out fail, they are thing but hold enough of my flow to last a reasonable amount of time without having to change it. The extra length is also super handy if you spent most of your day sitting in lectures and classes at Uni. They are also fantastic for sports and movement.
amazing fit!!
These night liners are the perfect fit for them uncomfortable and heavy nights. My main worry and stress on my period is waking up and knowing I’ve had a leak, and then having to do the whole clean up process. However, I went to sleep and woke up and it hadn’t moved and no leaks! These were the perfect product for me and I will be 100% buying again.
Ultra towel normal wings
Absolutely amazing products would definitely recommend them would use them again really good size pack lasted a while it stayed on and didn’t move around it was really secure I felt at ease it was very and discreet to take off and put in the bin loved them they help up good as well
Softest Towel
I love using this towel especially for night-time, it doesn't irritate my skin unlike another brand I used. It keeps me dry throughout the night and I've never experienced any leaks. I have bought the whole range and use them throughout my period.
Fabulous
Body form is by far the best feminine hygiene brand around