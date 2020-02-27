By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bodyform Ultra Super Wing Sanitary Towels 12 Pack

5(500)Write a review
Bodyform Ultra Super Wing Sanitary Towels 12 Pack
£ 1.42
£0.12/each
  • Bodyform Fresh Protect towels have a new ultra-breathable top layer with Airtech technology designed to offer a feeling of freshness. The unique SecureFit technology gives you both great comfort and incredible protection. We have combined our unique curve-hugging shape with anti-leak walls, a fast-absorption core and an all-around barrier so you can be ready for anything.
  • Hygienic disposal
  • Shaped to fit your curves
  • Anti-leaks barriers
  • DryFast for quick absorption
  • Absorbent where you need it most
  • Dermatologically tested

Information

Produce of

Produce of the EU

Name and address

  • Essity Hygiene Products AB,
  • Bäckstensgatan 5,
  • S-431 49 Mölndal,
  • Sweden

Return to

  • UK To contact us, please: Write to: FREEPOST BODYFORM (no further address or stamp required)
  • Call our Customer Careline (UK only) on 08000 922 365 Or e-mail: bodyform@essity.com
  • ROI Bodyform
  • Customer Service
  • Essity Ireland Ltd.
  • Suite 7,
  • Plaza 212,
  • Blanchardstown Corporate Park 2,
  • Dublin 15,
  • Ireland
  • www.bodyform.co.uk www.essity.com

Net Contents

12 x Sanitary Pads (Pad)

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

500 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Complete switch

5 stars

I got a sample pack and right away loved the wrappers that encapsulate the previous pad. This are particularly slim and easy to carry everywhere with good shape (I don't like winged pads) and good hold.

Dry and fresh

4 stars

Whilst wearing these towels i felt clean and dry all day, they're a great product and I'd definitely but them again!

Must have

5 stars

These are my favourite pads ever, never leak, absorb a lot, very comfortable and such a great price.

Body form ultra towel

5 stars

Love these absorb everything never leave I would recommend only this brand of pads as they are most durable believe me I’ve tried everything love this 100%

Best Towels

5 stars

These are my go-to towels! Very comfortable, great absorbability and the scent doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin.

My GO TO Sanitary Towel

5 stars

Every period I use these pads with out fail, they are thing but hold enough of my flow to last a reasonable amount of time without having to change it. The extra length is also super handy if you spent most of your day sitting in lectures and classes at Uni. They are also fantastic for sports and movement.

amazing fit!!

5 stars

These night liners are the perfect fit for them uncomfortable and heavy nights. My main worry and stress on my period is waking up and knowing I’ve had a leak, and then having to do the whole clean up process. However, I went to sleep and woke up and it hadn’t moved and no leaks! These were the perfect product for me and I will be 100% buying again.

Ultra towel normal wings

5 stars

Absolutely amazing products would definitely recommend them would use them again really good size pack lasted a while it stayed on and didn’t move around it was really secure I felt at ease it was very and discreet to take off and put in the bin loved them they help up good as well

Softest Towel

5 stars

I love using this towel especially for night-time, it doesn't irritate my skin unlike another brand I used. It keeps me dry throughout the night and I've never experienced any leaks. I have bought the whole range and use them throughout my period.

Fabulous

5 stars

Body form is by far the best feminine hygiene brand around

1-10 of 500 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

