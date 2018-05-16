By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Tesco Mini Vegetable Spring Roll Pick & Mix

£ 0.50
£0.50/each
Each Mini Vegetable Spring Roll contains
  • Energy277kJ 66kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1108kJ / 265kcal

Product Description

  • Crisp pastry rolls filled with carrot, red peppers and water chestnuts seasoned with ginger, sesame oil and garlic
  • Mini vegetable spring roll

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Carrot (13%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Cabbage (8%), Rice Flour, Bean Sprouts (7%), Onion, Red Pepper (5%), Water Chestnut (3%), Spring Onion, Rice Vermicelli, Soya Sauce, Coriander Leaf, Sesame Oil, Ginger Purée, Potato Starch, Rice Wine, Garlic Purée, Brown Sugar, Salt, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), White Pepper, Fennel, Cinnamon, Red Chilli, Black Pepper, Aniseed, Clove.

Rice Vermicelli contains: Rice, Water.

Soya Sauce contains: Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Sodium Ferrocyanide, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Rice Wine contains: Water, Rice, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sesame Seeds, Wheat, Soya, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Cheshunt,
  • EN8 9SL,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

35 x 875g 25g Spring Rolls

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsEach Mini Vegetable Spring Roll contains
Energy1108kJ / 265kcal277kJ / 66kcal
Fat14.2g3.6g
Saturates1.0g0.3g
Carbohydrate29.3g7.3g
Sugars2.6g0.7g
Fibre2.3g0.6g
Protein3.9g1.0g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

