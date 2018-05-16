By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fresh Chives 30G

Tesco Fresh Chives 30G
£ 0.70
£0.23/10g
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

Product Description

  • Chives
  • Sharp and intense Sprinkle over new potatoes
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

Chive

Storage

Herbs can be frozen - chop into ice cube trays add a little water and freeze. To use just pop the whole herb ice cube into your dish during cooking.Keep in the fridge.

Produce of

Produce of Jordan, United Kingdom, Canary Islands, Ethiopia, Israel, Italy, Kenya, Morocco, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use. Herbs can be frozen - chop into ice cube trays add a little water and freeze. To use just pop the whole herb ice cube into your dish during cooking. Chives can be used whole or chopped as required.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

30g

