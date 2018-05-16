Gefen Thin Noodles 255G

Product Description
- Proud sponsor of: Celiac Disease Foundation
- Thin noodles.
- Serving Size 1 cup-2oz (56g)
- Servings Per Container 4.5
- Kosher Parve - may be used for Passover
- All natural with you in mind
- 100% gluten free
- Egg free
- Pack size: 255G
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Potato Flour, Salt, Cellulose Gum, Beta Carotene
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Eggs and Tree Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: 1 For 3.5 oz. of Elbows, bring to a boil 4 1/4 cups water with 1 tsp. salt and 1 tsp. oil.
2 Add Elbows to boiling water.
3 Cook uncovered over medium heat for 4 minutes.
4 Rinse Elbows under water, drain and serve.
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Kenover Marketing Corp.,
- Brooklyn,
- NY 11232,
- U.S.A.
Return to
- Kenover Marketing Corp.,
- Brooklyn,
- NY 11232,
- U.S.A.
Net Contents
255g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Serving
|Calories
|200
|Calories from Fat
|0
|Total Fat
|0g
|Saturated Fat
|0g
|Trans Fat
|0g
|Cholesterol
|0mg
|Sodium
|210mg
|Total Carbohydrate
|49g
|Dietary Fiber
|1g
|Sugars
|1g
|Protein
|2g
