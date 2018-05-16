By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gefen Thin Noodles 255G

Gefen Thin Noodles 255G
£ 3.00
£1.18/100g

Product Description

  • Proud sponsor of: Celiac Disease Foundation
  • Thin noodles.
  • Serving Size 1 cup-2oz (56g)
  • Servings Per Container 4.5
  • Kosher Parve - may be used for Passover
  • All natural with you in mind
  • 100% gluten free
  • Egg free
  • Pack size: 255G

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Potato Flour, Salt, Cellulose Gum, Beta Carotene

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Eggs and Tree Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: 1 For 3.5 oz. of Elbows, bring to a boil 4 1/4 cups water with 1 tsp. salt and 1 tsp. oil.
2 Add Elbows to boiling water.
3 Cook uncovered over medium heat for 4 minutes.
4 Rinse Elbows under water, drain and serve.

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Kenover Marketing Corp.,
  • Brooklyn,
  • NY 11232,
  • U.S.A.

Return to

Net Contents

255g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Serving
Calories200
Calories from Fat0
Total Fat0g
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium210mg
Total Carbohydrate49g
Dietary Fiber1g
Sugars1g
Protein2g

