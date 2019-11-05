Velvotan Self Tan Mitt

Really flimsy and broke apart during first use
Awful- fell to pieces during first use-
Great
Very good product thank you. I'll purchase it again in the future
So much easier
Much easier to apply fake tan with this. I use with a gradual tan product.
perfect for the job
Was given as a Xmas present. Great product and does the job
Essential item!
What a great price for an essential item for using fake tan! Great qualify.
AMAZING
Purchased 1 Velvotan Mitt. Was totally amazed no streaking, no mess, no deep brown lines/marks around the ankle/knees. Immediately ordered another so I always have one handy