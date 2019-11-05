By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Velvotan Self Tan Mitt

4.5(6)
Velvotan Self Tan Mitt
£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Product Description

  • Tanning Mitt
  • Provides a streak-free finish
  • Works with all self tanners & tinted moisturisers
  • Machine washable & reusable
  • Self Tan Application - Solved
  • Velvotan™ has revolutionised the way in which all types of self tan (including lotions, oils, mousse, sprays and tinted moisturisers) are applied to your body. Application is now clean, streak-free and easy.
  • Stain-Free Hands - Every Time
  • The mitt has been designed with a special formulation-resistant barrier to protect hands from staining.
  • Backing fabric: 100% Polyester: Applicator Surface: Polyurethane foam.
  • Works with all self tanners
  • Protects hands from staining
  • Gives a smooth, streak-free finish
  • Machine washable

Information

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage Instructions
  • Place your hand inside the mitt and apply your preferred self tan product to the soft, velvety surface or directly onto the skin. Apply with a smooth gliding action, repeating if necessary.
  • Care Advice
  • To keep your mitt in good condition, after each use gently hand wash or machine wash up to 30°C (85°F) with mild detergent. Leave to dry naturally away from direct heat. Do not bleach. Do not tumble dry.
  • Do not allow to come into contact with other fabrics after use.

Name and address

  • SLG,
  • Studio 8,
  • Montpellier Street,
  • Cheltenham,
  • GL50 1SS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • SLG,
  • Studio 8,
  • Montpellier Street,
  • Cheltenham,
  • GL50 1SS,
  • UK.
  • www.slguk.com

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Really flimsy and broke apart during first use

1 stars

Awful- fell to pieces during first use-

Great

5 stars

Very good product thank you. I'll purchase it again in the future

So much easier

5 stars

Much easier to apply fake tan with this. I use with a gradual tan product.

perfect for the job

5 stars

Was given as a Xmas present. Great product and does the job

Essential item!

5 stars

What a great price for an essential item for using fake tan! Great qualify.

AMAZING

5 stars

Purchased 1 Velvotan Mitt. Was totally amazed no streaking, no mess, no deep brown lines/marks around the ankle/knees. Immediately ordered another so I always have one handy

