By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 60Ml

5(1)Write a review
Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 60Ml
£ 6.00
£10.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
  • Nizoral® anti-dandruff shampoo is dermatologically tested and fragrance free. It works by treating the underlying cause of dandruff, by restoring your scalp back to its normal healthy state.
  • Treats & prevents dandruff and its symptoms such as dry, flaky, red, itchy scalp
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Fragrance free
  • For healthier scalp
  • Up to 3 months treatment
  • Pack size: 60ML

Information

Ingredients

Ketoconazole 20 mg/g, Other Ingredients: Sodium Laurylether Sulphate, Disodium Monolauryl Ether Sulphosuccinate, Coconut Fatty Acid Diethanolamide, Laurdimonium Hydrolysed Animal Collagen, Macrogol 120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Imidurea, Hydrochloric Acid, Erythrosine (E127) and Purified Water

Storage

Keep out of the reach and sight of children.Store below 25°C.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • 1. Wet hair.
  • 2. Apply a small amount to scalp. Work into a lather.
  • 3. For best results leave on scalp for 3-5 minutes.
  • 4. Rinse thoroughly.
  • For the first 2 to 4 weeks: use every 3 or 4 days to clear dandruff. Thereafter: use once every 1 or 2 weeks to prevent dandruff from coming back. If your scalp has not cleared after 4 weeks, you may not have dandruff and should seek further advice from your pharmacist or doctor.
  • Do not use more often than directed.
  • Please read the enclosed leaflet, it will give you more information. Shake the bottle.
  • For External Use Only.

Name and address

  • McNeil Products Ltd,
  • Maidenhead,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • UK.

Return to

  • McNeil Products Ltd,
  • Maidenhead,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL6 3UG,
  • UK.

Net Contents

60ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

better than the headline shampoos

5 stars

I find this to be better than all other brands ,, including the high profile ones like head and shoulders. Nizoral is far superior.

Usually bought next

Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo 250Ml

£ 7.00
£2.80/100ml

Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo 125Ml

£ 5.00
£4.00/100ml

Colgate Advanced White Toothpaste 125Ml

£ 1.90
£1.52/100ml

Offer

Tesco Strong Kitchen Foil 10M X 290Mm

£ 1.50
£0.15/metre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here