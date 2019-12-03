By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Counter Sea Bass Fillets

2(2)Write a review
Counter Sea Bass Fillets

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 2.72
£17.00/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

  • Energy421kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 421kJ / 100kcal

Product Description

  • Sea bass (Dicentrarchus labrax) fillet, skin on, defrosted
  • Firm white fakes with a delicate flavour. Simply season and pan fry, serve with a chorizo and butterbean cassoulet. Source of Omega 3. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Produce of

Farmed in Turkey

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy421kJ / 100kcal421kJ / 100kcal
Fat2.5g2.5g
Saturates0.4g0.4g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.3g19.3g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Ok.

3 stars

It's ok. I'd only buy when it's on offer. Go to Bolton Market otherwise.

dont buy this

1 stars

had the fish delivered went to cook it the next day and it was off it smelt and was green

Usually bought next

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Counter Skinless & Boneless Salmon Fillet 130G

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 2.35
£2.35/each

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Tesco Pak Choi 250G

£ 1.40
£5.60/kg

Tesco Finest Baby Potatoes 750G

£ 1.50
£2.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here