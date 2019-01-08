Tesco Finest 1 Pack Sirloin Steak

Succulent Tender Steak
This was the best steak I have had in a long time tender, succulent, very tasty. It cooked beautifully I was pleased I had purchased two and this product will definitely be staying on my favourites list.
My favourite
Really nice steak - has to be the finest range steak for me as it's so much nicer and more tender than regular steak.
Buy
Really good steaks, great flavour! I used to buy steaks online but the Tesco finest range is so good no need anymore
Really delicious and very tender.
Incredibly fine steak. Delicious flavour, very tender and honestly the best sirloin steaks we've had in years.