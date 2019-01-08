By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 1 Pack Sirloin Steak

Tesco Finest 1 Pack Sirloin Steak

The chosen weight of this product is only a guide, you will receive the closest weight available

£ 5.18
£23.00/kg

The chosen weight of this product is only a guide, you will receive the closest weight available

One typical steak
  • Energy2009kJ 482kcal
    24%
  • Fat30.5g
    44%
  • Saturates13.4g
    67%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 837kJ / 201kcal

Product Description

  • Aberdeen Angus beef sirloin steak.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • *Matured for 28 days for a rich flavour. A succulent cut of Northern Irish beef.
  • 100% British beef
  • Matured for 28 days for a rich flavour
  • A succulent cut of British beef

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry 6-10 mins Rub or brush steak with a little oil and season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Heat a heavy based frying pan over high heat for 2-3 minutes until smoking. Place steak in the dry pan and cook over a high heat for 1 minute each side. Reduce heat to medium and continue to cook for a further 2 minutes each side (rare), 3 minutes each side (medium) or 4 minutes each side (well done). Allow steak to rest for 3 minutes before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in Northern Ireland, Packed in Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove steak from all packaging. Allow steak to rest for 10 minutes at room temperature before cooking.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Vacuum packed for freshness.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy837kJ / 201kcal2009kJ / 482kcal
Fat12.7g30.5g
Saturates5.6g13.4g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein21.6g51.8g
Salt0.3g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Vacuum packed for freshness.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Succulent Tender Steak

5 stars

This was the best steak I have had in a long time tender, succulent, very tasty. It cooked beautifully I was pleased I had purchased two and this product will definitely be staying on my favourites list.

My favourite

5 stars

Really nice steak - has to be the finest range steak for me as it's so much nicer and more tender than regular steak.

Buy

5 stars

Really good steaks, great flavour! I used to buy steaks online but the Tesco finest range is so good no need anymore

Really delicious and very tender.

5 stars

Incredibly fine steak. Delicious flavour, very tender and honestly the best sirloin steaks we've had in years.

