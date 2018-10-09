By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Minced Beef 20% Fat 1Kg

Tesco Minced Beef 20% Fat 1Kg
£ 4.00
£4.00/kg
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1027kJ / 248kcal

Product Description

  • Beef mince.
  • Typical percentage of fat under 20%. Typical percentage collagen / meat protein ratio under 18%
  • 100% beef mince, full of flavour and simply frozen
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: From frozen: For best results cook from frozen. Remove required amount of mince from bag. Fry in a little oil for 10 - 12 minutes, turning occasionally. Drain well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Number of uses

8 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack
Energy1027kJ / 248kcal1284kJ / 310kcal
Fat20.0g25.0g
Saturates9.2g11.5g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein16.9g21.1g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

A great frozen mince

5 stars

I buy this mince as when I have the unexpected visitors I can easily make a cottage pie. It’s great value and tastes really good too. I personally recommend this mince .

