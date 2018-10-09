Tesco Minced Beef 20% Fat 1Kg

A great frozen mince
I buy this mince as when I have the unexpected visitors I can easily make a cottage pie. It’s great value and tastes really good too. I personally recommend this mince .
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1027kJ / 248kcal
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: From frozen: For best results cook from frozen. Remove required amount of mince from bag. Fry in a little oil for 10 - 12 minutes, turning occasionally. Drain well before serving.
Produced in United Kingdom
8 Servings
1kg e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a pack
|Energy
|1027kJ / 248kcal
|1284kJ / 310kcal
|Fat
|20.0g
|25.0g
|Saturates
|9.2g
|11.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|16.9g
|21.1g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
