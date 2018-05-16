By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Raspberry Ripple Screwball 6X100ml
£ 1.00
£0.17/100ml
Each screwball contains
  • Energy452kJ 108kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars13.1g
    15%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 792kJ / 189kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavour ice cream with a raspberry sauce and a bubble gum ball
  • The ideal kids treat or dessert with tasty raspberry ripple ice cream and a bubble gum ball
  • Yummy Raspberry Ripple Flavour Ice Cream With A Bubble Gum Ball To Uncover
  • Pack size: 600ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Raspberry Sauce (9%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Bubble Gum Ball (4%), Dextrose, Palm Kernel oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Sodium Alginate), Flavouring, Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes).

Raspberry Sauce contains: Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Raspberry Purée, Cornflour, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Colour (Anthocyanins), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring.

Bubble Gum Ball contains: Sugar, Gum Base (Styrene Butadiene Rubber), Glucose Syrup, Flavouring, Colours (Curcumin, Carotenes, Beetroot Red), Emulsifier (Acacia Gum), Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Shellac).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler.IMPORTANT: If ice cream has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep Frozen - See storage instructions

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on Bubblegum Ball.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 x 100ml e (600ml)

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsEach Screwball (57g) contains
Energy792kJ / 189kcal452kJ / 108kcal
Fat7.5g4.3g
Saturates4.6g2.6g
Carbohydrate26.9g15.3g
Sugars23.0g13.1g
Fibre0.6g0.3g
Protein3.1g1.8g
Salt0.2g0.1g

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on Bubblegum Ball.

