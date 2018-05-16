Tesco Raspberry Ripple Screwball 6X100ml

- Energy452kJ 108kcal5%
- Fat4.3g6%
- Saturates2.6g13%
- Sugars13.1g15%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 792kJ / 189kcal
Product Description
- Vanilla flavour ice cream with a raspberry sauce and a bubble gum ball
- The ideal kids treat or dessert with tasty raspberry ripple ice cream and a bubble gum ball
- Yummy Raspberry Ripple Flavour Ice Cream With A Bubble Gum Ball To Uncover
- Pack size: 600ml
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Raspberry Sauce (9%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Bubble Gum Ball (4%), Dextrose, Palm Kernel oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Sodium Alginate), Flavouring, Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes).
Raspberry Sauce contains: Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Raspberry Purée, Cornflour, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Colour (Anthocyanins), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring.
Bubble Gum Ball contains: Sugar, Gum Base (Styrene Butadiene Rubber), Glucose Syrup, Flavouring, Colours (Curcumin, Carotenes, Beetroot Red), Emulsifier (Acacia Gum), Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Shellac).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts.
Storage
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler.IMPORTANT: If ice cream has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep Frozen - See storage instructions
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on Bubblegum Ball.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
6 x 100ml e (600ml)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Each Screwball (57g) contains
|Energy
|792kJ / 189kcal
|452kJ / 108kcal
|Fat
|7.5g
|4.3g
|Saturates
|4.6g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|26.9g
|15.3g
|Sugars
|23.0g
|13.1g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.3g
|Protein
|3.1g
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
Safety information
Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on Bubblegum Ball.
