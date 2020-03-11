By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Childrens Sun Spray Spf 50 Plus 200Ml

4.5(38)Write a review
Nivea Childrens Sun Spray Spf 50 Plus 200Ml
£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Very high sun protection with SPF 50+
  • EU compliant UVA & UVB filter system
  • Very water-resistant

  • NIVEA SUN Kids Protect & Care Coloured Lotion Spray provides children with highly effective SPF 50 protection against sunburn and sun-induced skin damage. After application, the moisturising lotion immediately protects against sun exposure and long-term UV-induced skin damage and helps to reduce the risk of sun allergies. The sunscreen offers instant UVA/UVB protection and has an extra water resistant formula which is ideal for taking to the beach or to the swimming pool on a hot summer’s day. The sunscreen is also coloured to ensure even coverage and to make sure you don´t miss any spots!

    Method of application: Spray the sunscreen liberally over all exposed areas of the skin, making sure to cover the ears, face, neck and other hard to reach areas. Rub in thoroughly and let the cream dry. Reapply to ensure adequate coverage and no missed areas before going outside. Reapply frequently especially after swimming, perspiring and drying with a towel. Even when protected avoid over-exposure to the sun as it is a serious health threat. 

    Skin compatibility dermatologically approved.

    Product benefits:

    Coloured - Ensures even coverage 

    SPF 50 - High factor reduces the risk of sun damage 

    Water Resistant - Highly water-resistant formula 

    Immediate Protection - Instantly protects against harmful UV rays

    Moisturising - Gently moisturises children’s delicate skin

  • Caring and moisturising formula with disappearing colour to ensure even coverage and reliable protection.
  • Especially formulated for children's delicate skin
  • Helps reduce the risk of sun allergies
  • Highly effective UVA/UVB protection
  • Immediately protects against sun exposure and long term UV-induced skin damage
  • Very water resistant
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Homosalate, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Dibutyl Adipate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Panthenol, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tetrasodium Iminodisuccinate, Cellulose Gum, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Polyglyceryl-4 Diisostearate/Polyhydroxystearate/Sebacate, Sucrose Polystearate, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Sulfate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, CI 42090

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

200ml ℮

38 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

kids sunspray

1 stars

ca't get the blasted thing to spray

Good for is purpose but terrible for staining!

3 stars

This product does what it's supposed to and has been good on my children's skin who both suffer from eczema however it is really really bad for staining clothes and there is no way of getting these stains out. I am quite annoyed at the amount of clothes that have been ruined because of this!

Ruins Clothes and Swimming Pools!

1 stars

Used Nivea Sun Kids 50+ this Summer and it has ruined several swimsuits and teeshirts worn by my grandchildren - the yellow stains have not come out after several washes! It has also caused our swimming pool tiles to turn lime green with a sticky residue which needed scrubbing with algicide to remove. I suggest this product to be removed from your range as it is not suitable for its purpose! This item was purchased as it was thought to be a trusted make!

NIVEA Kids Sun Spray SPF50+

5 stars

Lovely sun spray for the kids. Very High 50 + SPF and 4 star UVA makes it perfect for use at preschool, holidays in sunnier climes and just everyday use. Doesn't flare up my son's eczema nor leave oily residue on skin. Definitely one to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

my favorite

5 stars

It is important to take care skin from the sun in the summer -and will take care of it nivea ...quickly get on my skin,smells delicious ,+50 strong and protective skin ... This summer must have always in your handbag [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea Moisturising Sun Spray.

5 stars

I love this product. For my children I always choose factor fifty. We are travelling abroad soon and I know they won’t burn. I particularly love the fact it starts to work immediately and is Cancer Research approved. I’ve tested it on my kids skin, as expected with any Nivea product there’s been no reactions and it goes on lovely. I’m definitely confident this product will keep my children safe on holiday. Probably my husbands head too! Sorry I haven’t got a photo. But the snow kinda scuppered my plans! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

nivea moisturing cream

5 stars

the application is great, quick spray, it's blue so you can see exactly where you sprayed . it has a lovely scent. absorbs quickly. Great for sensitive skin, one of my children has extremely irritable and the sunscreen moisturized it instead of making it worse. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea sun lotion

5 stars

I think this Nivea sun kids sun lotion is great it has a really lovely smell and doesn’t leave a greasy or sticky residue, the lotion is a fun blue colour making it easy to see but once rubbed in its clear and it sprays out of the bottle nicely , the shape of the bottle makes it easy to grip with its finger grooves, I like that it gives total sun protection and is extra water resistant for reassurance and peace of mind as children are often in and out of the pool or sea [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea moisturising sun sprays!!!!!

5 stars

I really like this suncream ,used it on holiday in Spain and bought one more from boots ready for UK summer...Because it goes onto the skin as a green cream - you can see exactly where it is - until it's rubbed in. The sun protection factor is very high - ideal for children and adults .My kids got sensitive skin and thank fully they didn’t get any reaction to the cream on their sensitive skin which is excellent . Color made my little one attracted ,who always cry to apply any lotion .Just wish it would spray out so effectively that you never even has to pour in your and rub in to skin .Looks a bit greasy on the skin but seems to last for a long time. But be care full if u wear light color cloths . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mummy its BLUE!!

5 stars

My children usually protest at having Sun cream applied....'too sticky, too itchy, too much, it smells'.....Thank goodness for Nivea Sun for kids! 'Mummy it's BLUE! More more!'. The blue spray is a great novelty for the children and allows me to easily see where I have covered. Having a spray application is fantastic as it's quick and easy to apply, especially to kids who are always on the move!! It has a lovely light, non greasy texture that is easily absorbed and I love the traditional Nivea scent. My children have delicate skin and it is reassuring to use a family brand that i trust. Being factor 50+ this will be the only spray I need to pack in summer and knowing it is ultra water resistant means no need to constantly reapply. A big thumbs up from Mum and kids....Roll on summer! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 38 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

