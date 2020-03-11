Nivea Childrens Sun Spray Spf 50 Plus 200Ml

kids sunspray 1 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 12th December 2019 ca't get the blasted thing to spray

Good for is purpose but terrible for staining! 3 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 11th July 2018 This product does what it's supposed to and has been good on my children's skin who both suffer from eczema however it is really really bad for staining clothes and there is no way of getting these stains out. I am quite annoyed at the amount of clothes that have been ruined because of this!

Ruins Clothes and Swimming Pools! 1 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 19th June 2018 Used Nivea Sun Kids 50+ this Summer and it has ruined several swimsuits and teeshirts worn by my grandchildren - the yellow stains have not come out after several washes! It has also caused our swimming pool tiles to turn lime green with a sticky residue which needed scrubbing with algicide to remove. I suggest this product to be removed from your range as it is not suitable for its purpose! This item was purchased as it was thought to be a trusted make!

NIVEA Kids Sun Spray SPF50+ 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 5th April 2018 Lovely sun spray for the kids. Very High 50 + SPF and 4 star UVA makes it perfect for use at preschool, holidays in sunnier climes and just everyday use. Doesn't flare up my son's eczema nor leave oily residue on skin. Definitely one to use.

my favorite 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 5th April 2018 It is important to take care skin from the sun in the summer -and will take care of it nivea ...quickly get on my skin,smells delicious ,+50 strong and protective skin ... This summer must have always in your handbag

Nivea Moisturising Sun Spray. 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 5th April 2018 I love this product. For my children I always choose factor fifty. We are travelling abroad soon and I know they won't burn. I particularly love the fact it starts to work immediately and is Cancer Research approved. I've tested it on my kids skin, as expected with any Nivea product there's been no reactions and it goes on lovely. I'm definitely confident this product will keep my children safe on holiday. Probably my husbands head too! Sorry I haven't got a photo. But the snow kinda scuppered my plans!

nivea moisturing cream 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 5th April 2018 the application is great, quick spray, it's blue so you can see exactly where you sprayed . it has a lovely scent. absorbs quickly. Great for sensitive skin, one of my children has extremely irritable and the sunscreen moisturized it instead of making it worse.

Nivea sun lotion 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 5th April 2018 I think this Nivea sun kids sun lotion is great it has a really lovely smell and doesn't leave a greasy or sticky residue, the lotion is a fun blue colour making it easy to see but once rubbed in its clear and it sprays out of the bottle nicely , the shape of the bottle makes it easy to grip with its finger grooves, I like that it gives total sun protection and is extra water resistant for reassurance and peace of mind as children are often in and out of the pool or sea

Nivea moisturising sun sprays!!!!! 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 5th April 2018 I really like this suncream ,used it on holiday in Spain and bought one more from boots ready for UK summer...Because it goes onto the skin as a green cream - you can see exactly where it is - until it's rubbed in. The sun protection factor is very high - ideal for children and adults .My kids got sensitive skin and thank fully they didn't get any reaction to the cream on their sensitive skin which is excellent . Color made my little one attracted ,who always cry to apply any lotion .Just wish it would spray out so effectively that you never even has to pour in your and rub in to skin .Looks a bit greasy on the skin but seems to last for a long time. But be care full if u wear light color cloths .