Nivea Sun Moisturising Sun Lotion F50+ 200Ml

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Nivea Sun Moisturising Sun Lotion F50+ 200Ml
£ 5.00
£2.50/100ml
  • NIVEA SUN Protect & Moisture Sun Lotion SPF 50+ provides you with long-lasting and intensive moisture. The formula is readily biodegradable and water-resistant. Get highly effective UVA and UVB protection that immediately protects you against sunburn and premature skin aging. Before sun exposure, apply sunscreen generously and reapply frequently, especially after swimming, perspiring and toweling. The skin compatibility of this sunscreen has been dermatologically proven.
  • Highly effective UVA and UVB protection
  • Immediately protects against sunburn and premature skin aging
  • Long-lasting and intensive moisture – Prevents skin from moisture loss
  • Quick Absorption Sunscreen
  • Readily biodegradable and Water-resistant formula
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Octocrylene, Alcohol Denat., Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Homosalate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Panthenol, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Myristyl Myristate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tetrasodium Iminodisuccinate, Cellulose Gum, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Xanthan Gum, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Trisodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Coumarin, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT USAGE INSTRUCTIONS Shake well before use. • Do not spray directly onto face/avoid inhalation. • Apply generously before sun exposure enough before rubbing in, let it dry then reapply to ensure adequate coverage and no missed areas. • Reapply frequently especially after swimming, perspiring and toweling. • Applying insufficient product will lower the level of protection. • Avoid intensive midday sun (11-3pm). • Allow to absorb completely and avoid contact with textiles and hard surfaces to prevent staining. • Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight. • Wear protective clothing (hat, t-shirt, sunglasses) and apply sufficient sunscreen on sun-exposed areas (face, arms, and legs). • Even when protected avoid over-exposure to the sun as it is a serious health threat. • Skin compatibility dermatologically approved.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

does what it says from a reliable brand

4 stars

good price for excellent coverage even during sports.

