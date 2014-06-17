Nivea Sun Moisturising Sun Lotion F50+ 200Ml

does what it says from a reliable brand
good price for excellent coverage even during sports.
Aqua, Glycerin, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Octocrylene, Alcohol Denat., Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Homosalate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Panthenol, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Myristyl Myristate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tetrasodium Iminodisuccinate, Cellulose Gum, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Xanthan Gum, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Trisodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Coumarin, Parfum
Made in Germany
Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
200ml ℮
IMPORTANT USAGE INSTRUCTIONS Shake well before use. • Do not spray directly onto face/avoid inhalation. • Apply generously before sun exposure enough before rubbing in, let it dry then reapply to ensure adequate coverage and no missed areas. • Reapply frequently especially after swimming, perspiring and toweling. • Applying insufficient product will lower the level of protection. • Avoid intensive midday sun (11-3pm). • Allow to absorb completely and avoid contact with textiles and hard surfaces to prevent staining. • Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight. • Wear protective clothing (hat, t-shirt, sunglasses) and apply sufficient sunscreen on sun-exposed areas (face, arms, and legs). • Even when protected avoid over-exposure to the sun as it is a serious health threat. • Skin compatibility dermatologically approved.
