John Frieda Frizz Ease Straight Ahead Shampoo 250Ml
Product Description
- Flawlessly straight shampoo
- Smooth, tame & calm frizzy hair to achieve easier straight hairstyles
- Safe for colour-treated hair & will resist frizz in any weather
- 250ml tube of John Freida Frizz-Ease shampoo
- Formulated with Keratin, this shampoo hydrates, combats frizz and evens out texture for improved manageability and easier straight styling.
- Cleanses & hydrates for straight styles
- Safe for colour-treated hair
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Glycol Distearate, Dimethicone, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cetyl Alcohol, Betaine, Cocamide MEA, Glyceryl Oleate, Parfum, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Chloride, Disodium EDTA, Malic Acid, Laureth-23, Laureth-4, Glycine, Polyquaternium-7, Tocopheryl Acetate, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Keratin, PPG-9, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Sodium Hydroxide, Methylisothiazolinone, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Butylphenyl, Methylpropional, Limonene
Produce of
Made in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Gently massage into wet hair and rinse well. For optimal results, follow with Flawlessly Straight Conditioner.
Recycling info
Tube. Recyclable
Name and address
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
Return to
- For further information, visit www.johnfrieda.co.uk or call 0800 652 1496 or 1800 947 180 (IRE)
Net Contents
250ml ℮
