5(1)Write a review
John Frieda Frizz Ease Straight Ahead Conditioner 250Ml

Product Description

  • Flawlessly straight conditioner
  • Condition, tame & calm frizzy hair to achieve easier straight hairstyles
  • Safe for colour-treated hair & will resist frizz in any weather
  • 250ml tube of John Freida Frizz-Ease conditioner
  • Soften frizzy, unruly hair for straight styling. This moisturising conditioner hydrates and detangles frizzy hair white boosting shine.
  • Softens & smoothes for straight styles
  • Safe for colour-treated hair
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Esters, Dipropylene Glycol, Dimethicone, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, PEG-14M, Dimethiconol, Sodium Citrate, Glycine, Polyquaternium-7, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Malic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene

Produce of

Made in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Smooth from root to tip through wet hair after shampooing with Flawlessly Straight Shampoo, and then rinse well.

Recycling info

Tube. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Kao (UK) Limited,
  • London,
  • EC1A 2DY.

Return to

  • For further information, visit www.johnfrieda.co.uk or call 0800 652 1496 (UK) or 1800 947 180 (IRE)
  • Kao (UK) Limited,
  • London,
  • EC1A 2DY.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Using Product Information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Does what it promises!

5 stars

I bought this for my daughter, she has extremely thick and frizzy hair. It works wonders.

