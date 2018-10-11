Tesco Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500Ml

a good oil
i have been using italian virgin olive oil for over 35 years and found out that spanish olive oil is better for you ,what can you do to an olive ?
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3700kJ / 900kcal
Store away from light and heat. Do not refrigerate.
Produce of Spain, Packed in the U.K.
33 Servings
Bottle. Glass widely recycled
500ml e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|3700kJ / 900kcal
|555kJ / 135kcal
|Fat
|100.0g
|15.0g
|Saturates
|14.3g
|2.1g
|Mono-unsaturates
|73.0g
|11.0g
|Polyunsaturates
|8.2g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 33 servings.
|-
|-
This product may become cloudy at temperatures below 7oC (45oF).This is perfectly normal and the oil will clear on gentle warming.Caution: Do not pour hot oil back into the bottle.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019