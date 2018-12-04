Tesco Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500Ml

I won't buy anything else
I have been buying Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil ever since I came back from Greece, over a decade now. I love the fact that it is unblended i.e. not a mixture of various oils (as with most Italian stuff now). I love its colour, and taste. I love it just dripped over toast that has been rubbed with garlic and tomato. The only way I can compare it to most other Extra Virgin Oils that it does not seem thin and weedy in flavour. The only thing to remember is that it will burn at quite a low heat so don't waste your time trying to fry with it, although having said that I do cook a slow fried egg on a low heat with the oil, adding just a tad of butter for extra flavour even though it doesn't really need it.
Not good
I'm Greek. I spend all my life eating olive oil. I studied olive oil. This is not good. This is a mix of fresh and old oils and it won't do any good to your health.