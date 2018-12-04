By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500Ml

Write a review
£ 3.50
£0.70/100ml
One tablespoon (15g)
  • Energy555kJ 135kcal
    7%
  • Fat15.0g
    21%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3700kJ / 900kcal

Product Description

  • Greek extra virgin olive oil. Superior category olive oil obtained directly from olives and solely by mechanical means.
  • FOR SALADS Made from 100% olives, checked for flawless taste
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Storage

Store away from light and heat. Do not refrigerate.

Cooking Precautions

  • Not suitable for deep frying

Produce of

Produce of Greece. Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • This product may become cloudy at less than 7°C (45°F). This is perfectly normal and the oil will clear on gentle warming.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 33 servings

Warnings

  • This product may become cloudy at temperatures below 7oC (45oF).This is perfectly normal and the oil will clear on gentle warming.Caution: Do not pour hot oil back into the bottle.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Cheshunt,
  • EN8 9SL,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy3700kJ / 900kcal555kJ / 135kcal
Fat100.0g15.0g
Saturates14.3g2.1g
Mono-unsaturates73.0g11.0g
Polyunsaturates8.2g1.2g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains approx. 33 servings.--

Safety information

This product may become cloudy at temperatures below 7oC (45oF).This is perfectly normal and the oil will clear on gentle warming.Caution: Do not pour hot oil back into the bottle.

I won't buy anything else

5 stars

I have been buying Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil ever since I came back from Greece, over a decade now. I love the fact that it is unblended i.e. not a mixture of various oils (as with most Italian stuff now). I love its colour, and taste. I love it just dripped over toast that has been rubbed with garlic and tomato. The only way I can compare it to most other Extra Virgin Oils that it does not seem thin and weedy in flavour. The only thing to remember is that it will burn at quite a low heat so don't waste your time trying to fry with it, although having said that I do cook a slow fried egg on a low heat with the oil, adding just a tad of butter for extra flavour even though it doesn't really need it.

Not good

2 stars

I'm Greek. I spend all my life eating olive oil. I studied olive oil. This is not good. This is a mix of fresh and old oils and it won't do any good to your health.

