Bartenura Moscato 750Ml

Bartenura Moscato 750Ml
£ 9.95
£9.95/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Moscato - White Italian Wine
  • The production of Bartenura Moscato has been directed to yield a wine that preserves the wonderful rich aromas of the Moscato grape.
  • The Moscato grapes creates a light, slightly effervescent wine, with fresh peachy highlights. Bartenura Moscato is the perfect choice as an aperitif, or with cheeses and light desserts. Best served chilled.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Kosher for Passover
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Crisp and refreshing, semi-sweet, with lingering pear, tangerine, nectar and melon flavours on the finish

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

3.8

ABV

5% vol

Producer

Araldica Vini

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Muscat

Vinification Details

  • The production of Bartenura Moscato has been directed to yield a wine that preserves the wonderful rich aromas of the Moscato grape.

History

  • This winery was named in honor of Rabbi Ovadia ben Abraham of Bertinoro, near Forli, who was commonly known as "The Bartenura”, in tribute to his Italian heritage, combining his greatness with the storied heritage of Italian winemaking.

Regional Information

  • The wine has been sourced from all over the greatest regions of Italy, in pursuit of bringing the best Italy has to offer.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years

Produce of

Product of Italy

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • A.V.P.,
  • Castelboglione,
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • Kedem Europe Ltd,
  • London,
  • N4 1TJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Kedem Europe Ltd,
  • London,
  • N4 1TJ,
  • UK.
  • www.kedemeurope.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

