Bartenura Moscato 750Ml

Product Description
- Moscato - White Italian Wine
- The production of Bartenura Moscato has been directed to yield a wine that preserves the wonderful rich aromas of the Moscato grape.
- The Moscato grapes creates a light, slightly effervescent wine, with fresh peachy highlights. Bartenura Moscato is the perfect choice as an aperitif, or with cheeses and light desserts. Best served chilled.
- Wine of Italy
- Kosher for Passover
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Crisp and refreshing, semi-sweet, with lingering pear, tangerine, nectar and melon flavours on the finish
Region of Origin
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
3.8
ABV
5% vol
Producer
Araldica Vini
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Muscat
Vinification Details
History
- This winery was named in honor of Rabbi Ovadia ben Abraham of Bertinoro, near Forli, who was commonly known as "The Bartenura”, in tribute to his Italian heritage, combining his greatness with the storied heritage of Italian winemaking.
Regional Information
- The wine has been sourced from all over the greatest regions of Italy, in pursuit of bringing the best Italy has to offer.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years
Produce of
Product of Italy
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- A.V.P.,
- Castelboglione,
- Italy.
Importer address
- Kedem Europe Ltd,
- London,
- N4 1TJ,
- UK.
Return to
- Kedem Europe Ltd,
- London,
- N4 1TJ,
- UK.
- www.kedemeurope.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml
