Kingsmill Tasty Wholemeal Rolls 6 Pack

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1019kJ
Product Description
- 6 Wholemeal Rolls with Kibbled Malted Wheat dressed with Wheat Semolina
- With tasty malted wheat, our Wholemeal Rolls are the perfect choice for your family.
- 75% of your daily whole grain in 1 roll*
- *based on US Dietary Guidelines of 48g of whole grain a day
- Kingsmill's bakers use flour from our own mills to bring you deliciously soft, great-tasting bakery every day.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Film - Plastic - not currently recycled
- ® "Kingsmill" is a Registered Trade Mark of ABF Grain Products Ltd.
- Perfectly baked
- Source of fibre
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Halal - HFA approved
- Kosher - SKA
- Low in sugar
Information
Ingredients
Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Kibbled Malted Wheat, Wheat Protein, Wheat Semolina, Sugar, Yeast, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Emulsifier: E471, E472e, Soya Flour, Vinegar, Preservative: Calcium Propionate (added to inhibit mould growth), Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), With 55% Whole Grain (Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Kibbled Malted Wheat, Malted Barley Flour)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 48 hours. Under warm conditions life may be reduced.Suitable for home freezing: Pop me in the freezer and I'll keep for a month. For best before see front of pack.
Produce of
Baked in the UK
Name and address
- Allied Bakeries,
- Vanwall Road,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 4UF.
- Allied Bakeries Ireland,
- Something to tell us?
- Call Customer Care for free on 0800 197 0110, anytime between 9am-5pm Monday to Friday. For ROI, call 1800 928 110. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- You can find us at
- Dept AA931,
- PO Box 4212,
- Dublin 2.
Net Contents
6 x Rolls
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Roll
|%RI† Per Roll
|Energy
|1019kJ
|693kJ
|8%
|-
|242kcal
|165kcal
|8%
|Fat
|3.9g
|2.7g
|4%
|of which: saturates
|1.0g
|0.7g
|4%
|Carbohydrate
|38.2g
|26.0g
|10%
|of which: sugars
|4.2g
|2.9g
|3%
|Fibre
|5.2g
|3.5g
|Protein
|10.8g
|7.3g
|15%
|Salt
|0.88g
|0.60g
|10%
|†RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
