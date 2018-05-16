By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kingsmill Tasty Wholemeal Rolls 6 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Kingsmill Tasty Wholemeal Rolls 6 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.17/each
Each roll contains
  • Energy693kJ 165kcal
    8%
  • Fat2.7g
    4%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1019kJ

Product Description

  • 6 Wholemeal Rolls with Kibbled Malted Wheat dressed with Wheat Semolina
  • With tasty malted wheat, our Wholemeal Rolls are the perfect choice for your family.
  • 75% of your daily whole grain in 1 roll*
  • *based on US Dietary Guidelines of 48g of whole grain a day
  • Kingsmill's bakers use flour from our own mills to bring you deliciously soft, great-tasting bakery every day.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Film - Plastic - not currently recycled
  • ® "Kingsmill" is a Registered Trade Mark of ABF Grain Products Ltd.
  • Perfectly baked
  • Low in sugar
  • Source of fibre
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Halal - HFA approved
  • Kosher - SKA
  • Source of fibre
  • Low in sugar

Information

Ingredients

Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Kibbled Malted Wheat, Wheat Protein, Wheat Semolina, Sugar, Yeast, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Emulsifier: E471, E472e, Soya Flour, Vinegar, Preservative: Calcium Propionate (added to inhibit mould growth), Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), With 55% Whole Grain (Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Kibbled Malted Wheat, Malted Barley Flour)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 48 hours. Under warm conditions life may be reduced.Suitable for home freezing: Pop me in the freezer and I'll keep for a month. For best before see front of pack.

Produce of

Baked in the UK

Name and address

  • Allied Bakeries,
  • Vanwall Road,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 4UF.
  • Or
  • Allied Bakeries Ireland,

Return to

  • Something to tell us?
  • Call Customer Care for free on 0800 197 0110, anytime between 9am-5pm Monday to Friday. For ROI, call 1800 928 110. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • You can find us at
  • Allied Bakeries,
  • Vanwall Road,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 4UF.
  • Or
  • Allied Bakeries Ireland,
  • Dept AA931,
  • PO Box 4212,
  • Dublin 2.

Net Contents

6 x Rolls

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Roll%RI† Per Roll
Energy 1019kJ693kJ8%
-242kcal165kcal8%
Fat 3.9g2.7g4%
of which: saturates 1.0g0.7g4%
Carbohydrate 38.2g26.0g10%
of which: sugars 4.2g2.9g3%
Fibre 5.2g3.5g
Protein 10.8g7.3g15%
Salt 0.88g0.60g10%
†RI = Reference Intake---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Tesco Wholemeal Pitta Bread 6 Pack

£ 0.45
£0.08/each

Kingsmill Soft White Rolls 6 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.17/each

Tesco Butter Brioche Rolls 8 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.13/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here