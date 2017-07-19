Garnier Body Light Gradual Tan Moisturiser 400Ml

Deep sun-kissed look fast-absorbing
Can you please let me know.how long it stay on After bathing it came off
Wonderful Product!
This is the first "fake tan" i've ever used that gives perfect results every time. No streaks, not orange, not foul smelling..... just perfect for a red head with sensitive and very pale skin. A perfect golden glow with very little effort. A natural colour made darker with more applications.... means you can stop whenever you feel youve got the right colour for you... then simply reapply occasionally to keep the colour you like. I would recommend this product to anyone !!
Not for sensitive skin !!
Irritated and itchy patches, not ideal over the eczema that I have on my elbows, came out really nice and even on my legs though and smells amazing
Garnier Summer Body lotion
I like Summer Body Light by Garnier. Smells lovely but the smell doesnt last long, the colour is natural looking. My sisters, who i hadnt seen since Feb, came to visit and they couldn't tell it was fake. The moistursing lotion builds up to a natural looking tan over time, so dont expect a tan look straight off, and theres no chance of that funny orange look either! Rub in well, starting at feet, the more days you use the moisturting lotion, the better you get at apply it. The lotion drys in quickly to. If youre pasty white like me, wear gloves or your hands will stain. All in all ive enjoyed using Garnier Summer Body moisturising lotion. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brilliant!
Love this product nice and smooth on skin after using it for 7 days started to notice a tan colour and gradually been building it up [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Michelle clark
Wow x this products restored my faith in fake tan. It smells amazing leaves skin smooth and no streaks just what I needed before my holiday x will Defo buy when runs out love love it ... no pasty white bod for me round the pool x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Ive been sunkissed!!
Thanks soo much #bzzagent for this amazing sample! Smells lush and drys quickly! After 2/3 uses I have a lovely looking tan which ive had loads of compliments on! will definately be purchasing more when it runs out :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Garner summer body
This product is fantastic smells nice and gives u a nice gradual tan with but this more often , also left my skin feeling nice and soft . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lesley Jones
Garnier Summer body moisturising lotion smelt lovely when I applied it to my skin. The colour came out after a few hours and looked very natural. I would definitely buy the product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Avoid It
Used this product and developed itchy skin,never associated it with the cream but then skin came out in itchy burning rash which is unbearable. Going to the Dr on tues discontinued using it over a week ago. Have read tons of same reactions to this cream and I warn everyone to be wary