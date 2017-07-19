By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Body Light Gradual Tan Moisturiser 250Ml

4.5(47)Write a review
Garnier Body Light Gradual Tan Moisturiser 250Ml
£ 6.50
£2.60/100ml

Product Description

  • Summer Body Hydrating Gradual Tan Moisturiser Light
  • Achieve a sun-kissed tan & hydrate your skin for up to 12 hours
  • Enriched formula with apricot extract
  • 250ml bottle of fair moisturising tanning lotion
  • Dreaming of keeping soft, radiant, sun-kissed looking skin all-year-round?
  • Garnier takes care of you with Summer Body Light Gradual Tan Moisturiser. It intensely moisturises and gradually builds a natural looking tan in harmony with your skin tone. Specially developed for lighter skin tones, the formula contains a hint of tanning ingredient to gradually build a natural-looking even tan after each application. Enriched with natural extract of apricot, Summer Body intensely moisturises your skin all day long leaving it feeling soft and supple. Now suitable for sensitive skin.
  • Result: skin looks naturally sun-kissed all year round and skin feels moisturised for up to 24 hours.
  • Our Philosophy
  • At Garnier we use, wherever possible, active ingredients from nature - anti-oxidants - and combine them with well-known skincare actives.
  • A scientifically-proven efficacy, verified to work under realistic usage conditions.
  • Optimal tolerance with products dermatologically tested to suit all skin types, even sensitive.
  • Garnier Summer Body Light Gradual Tan Moisturiser goes well with:
  • Garnier Intensive 7 Days Shea Butter Hand Cream Dry Skin 100ml
  • Garnier Intensive 7 Days Shea Butter Body Lotion Dry Skin 400ml
  • Garnier Sensitive 7 Days Oat Milk Body Lotion Sensitive Skin 400ml
  • Up to 24 hour moisturisation
  • Gradually builds a natural looking tan
  • Easy, uniform application
  • Non-sticky, Fast-absorbing
  • Dermatologically tested and suitable for sensitive skin
  • Specially developed for lighter skin tones
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Cyclopentasiloxane, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Glycerin, Stearyl Alcohol, Alcohol Denat., Sorbitol, Glyceryl Stearate, Ceteareth-15, Dihydroxyacetone, PEG-100 Stearate, Dimethicone, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylparaben, Polysorbate 80, Dimethiconol, Limonene, Linalool, Sorbitan Oleate, Geraniol, Methylparaben, Citronellol, Citral, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil / Apricot Kernel Oil, Parfum / Fragrance

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage Recommendation: Apply lotion evenly all over the body for a uniform golden tan. Wash hands well after each application. May stain clothes. Avoid contact with fabric. Do not apply on face.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584 St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Net Contents

250ml

47 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Deep sun-kissed look fast-absorbing

4 stars

Can you please let me know.how long it stay on After bathing it came off

Wonderful Product!

5 stars

This is the first "fake tan" i've ever used that gives perfect results every time. No streaks, not orange, not foul smelling..... just perfect for a red head with sensitive and very pale skin. A perfect golden glow with very little effort. A natural colour made darker with more applications.... means you can stop whenever you feel youve got the right colour for you... then simply reapply occasionally to keep the colour you like. I would recommend this product to anyone !!

Not for sensitive skin !!

3 stars

Irritated and itchy patches, not ideal over the eczema that I have on my elbows, came out really nice and even on my legs though and smells amazing

Garnier Summer Body lotion

5 stars

I like Summer Body Light by Garnier. Smells lovely but the smell doesnt last long, the colour is natural looking. My sisters, who i hadnt seen since Feb, came to visit and they couldn't tell it was fake. The moistursing lotion builds up to a natural looking tan over time, so dont expect a tan look straight off, and theres no chance of that funny orange look either! Rub in well, starting at feet, the more days you use the moisturting lotion, the better you get at apply it. The lotion drys in quickly to. If youre pasty white like me, wear gloves or your hands will stain. All in all ive enjoyed using Garnier Summer Body moisturising lotion. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant!

5 stars

Love this product nice and smooth on skin after using it for 7 days started to notice a tan colour and gradually been building it up [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Michelle clark

5 stars

Wow x this products restored my faith in fake tan. It smells amazing leaves skin smooth and no streaks just what I needed before my holiday x will Defo buy when runs out love love it ... no pasty white bod for me round the pool x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ive been sunkissed!!

5 stars

Thanks soo much #bzzagent for this amazing sample! Smells lush and drys quickly! After 2/3 uses I have a lovely looking tan which ive had loads of compliments on! will definately be purchasing more when it runs out :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Garner summer body

5 stars

This product is fantastic smells nice and gives u a nice gradual tan with but this more often , also left my skin feeling nice and soft . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lesley Jones

5 stars

Garnier Summer body moisturising lotion smelt lovely when I applied it to my skin. The colour came out after a few hours and looked very natural. I would definitely buy the product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Avoid It

1 stars

Used this product and developed itchy skin,never associated it with the cream but then skin came out in itchy burning rash which is unbearable. Going to the Dr on tues discontinued using it over a week ago. Have read tons of same reactions to this cream and I warn everyone to be wary

1-10 of 47 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

