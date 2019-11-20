Birds Whisk & Serve Semolina 98G Packet

- Energy598kJ 143kcal7%
- Fat4.2g6%
- Saturates3.3g17%
- Sugars12.0g13%
- Salt0.14g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 343kJ/82kcal
Product Description
- Semolina Pudding Mix
- You make it special...
- Also the secret perfect crunchy roast potatoes
- Just add boiling water
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 98g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Durum Wheat Semolina (26%), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Maize Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Whey (from Milk), Sodium Caseinates (Milk), Flavouring, Salt, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colour (Beta-Carotene)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once made up, store in a refrigerator and treat as fresh food.
Preparation and Usage
- A Sachet Makes 3 Servings
- How to Make Bird's Semolina:
- 1. Empty the sachet into a large measuring jug.
- 2. Pour on boiling water up to 3/4 pint (425ml) level.
- Water must be Boiling Hot for semolina to thicken.
- 3. Whisk briskly (or stir well with a fork). If the water level drops slightly, top up to the 3/4 pint (425ml) level and stir until smooth and creamy.
- 4. Pour into individual serving bowls and enjoy whilst hot.
- Quick and Easy Serving Ideas
- Bird's Semolina is delicious topped with jam, honey or cane sugar.
- The secret to perfect crunchy roast potatoes
- Par-boil your potatoes and drain
- Sprinkle with 2-3 tbsps of Semolina
- Shake and transfer to the roasting tin
- Also great to crunch the top of your shepherds or cottage pie.
Number of uses
This pack contains 3 portions
Recycling info
Sachet. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- The Premier Foods Group,
- PO Box 66093,
- London,
- W4 9EX,
- UK.
Return to
- Bird's® Careline:
- Consumer Services
- UK - 0800 0327111
- ROI - 1850 202929
- (Your call may be recorded)
Net Contents
98g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as prepared
|Per 174g portion as prepared
|Energy
|343kJ/82kcal
|598kJ/143kcal
|Fat
|2.4g
|4.2g
|of which saturates
|1.9g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|13.9g
|24.2g
|of which sugars
|6.9g
|12.0g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|1.0g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.08g
|0.14g
|-
|-
