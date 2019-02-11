By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Prunes In Juice 410G

8
Tesco Prunes In Juice 410G
£ 0.75
£3.20/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy765kJ 181kcal
    9%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars40.4g
    45%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 373kJ / 88kcal

Product Description

  • Prunes in apple juice.
  • INTENSELY SWEET Prepared ready for your cereal and yoghurt
  • INTENSELY SWEET Prepared ready for your cereal and yoghurt
  • Pack size: 235g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Prunes, Apple Juice From Concentrate.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains prune stones.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

235g

Net Contents

410g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (205g)
Energy373kJ / 88kcal765kJ / 181kcal
Fat0.2g0.4g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate19.7g40.4g
Sugars19.7g40.4g
Fibre2.4g4.9g
Protein0.7g1.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains prune stones.

8 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Tasty prunes in apple juice

4 stars

Good quality prunes in juice. Always handy for speeding up your digestive process! Would be handy if they came in a smaller tin, but eating that many must be healthy.

Quality varies enormously

3 stars

These prunes are like the little girl who had a little curl. When they are good, they are very good; but when they are bad they are horrid. The quality is extremely inconsistent. Sometimes they are plump and juicy. At other times they are hard as bullets and quite inedible. I've been buying these for a long time now and putting up with the occasional bad batch, but have now started buying Del Monte.

Great as part of a good breakfast!

4 stars

Not being able eat grapefruit any more, prunes in apple juice area great alternative at breakfast time.

Plump

3 stars

Plump tasty prunes but would be even better if juice sweeter.

I need this for my medical condition

5 stars

A regular purchase

Good

5 stars

I always buy Tesco Prunes , I really like them.

TASTES LOVELY AND CAN BE USED IN DIFFERENT MEALS

5 stars

I BOUGHT THESE PRUNES IN JUICE AS THEY ARE IDEAL TO COOK WITH MEALS AND NOT TOO SWEET

Excellent prunes

5 stars

Very good value prunes.

