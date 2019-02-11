Tesco Prunes In Juice 410G

Tasty prunes in apple juice
Good quality prunes in juice. Always handy for speeding up your digestive process! Would be handy if they came in a smaller tin, but eating that many must be healthy.
Quality varies enormously
These prunes are like the little girl who had a little curl. When they are good, they are very good; but when they are bad they are horrid. The quality is extremely inconsistent. Sometimes they are plump and juicy. At other times they are hard as bullets and quite inedible. I've been buying these for a long time now and putting up with the occasional bad batch, but have now started buying Del Monte.
Great as part of a good breakfast!
Not being able eat grapefruit any more, prunes in apple juice area great alternative at breakfast time.
Plump
Plump tasty prunes but would be even better if juice sweeter.
I need this for my medical condition
A regular purchase
Good
I always buy Tesco Prunes , I really like them.
TASTES LOVELY AND CAN BE USED IN DIFFERENT MEALS
I BOUGHT THESE PRUNES IN JUICE AS THEY ARE IDEAL TO COOK WITH MEALS AND NOT TOO SWEET
Excellent prunes
Very good value prunes.