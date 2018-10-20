Tesco Taco Mix Beans & Mexican Sauce 395G

Great in a Tuscan bean soup
I absolutely love these beans. I add them to a soup, which includes Chorizo, diced veg eg celery, carrots, onions, cabbage, and tin tomatoes - Delicious! I suppose the soup is a cross between minestrone and Tuscan bean soup.
Lovely in chilli
I use these in chilli as a slightly healthier alternative to the kidney beans in chilli sauce. Can’t fault them. Nice mixture of beans so makes a change to just kidney beans.
Great taste
I am using this product for Chilli Con carne all the time. Just perfect, my family love it.
Good for you beans
Always buy this for my Mexican wraps. It means I use only a little beef mince & add all these beans, so like to think it's healthier. Everyone loves the wraps with salad, and it's filling - result!