Tesco Taco Mix Beans & Mexican Sauce 395G

5(4)Write a review
£ 0.65
£1.65/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy733kJ 174kcal
    9%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars8.1g
    9%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 372kJ / 88kcal

Product Description

  • Mixed beans in a spicy tomato sauce with red peppers.
  • IN SPICY TOMATO SAUCE Prepared ready for your tacos or stews
  • Pack size: 395g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mixed Beans (43%), Tomato Purée, Water, Red Pepper (4%), Onion, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper Extract. Mixed Beans in Varying Proportions: Red Kidney Beans, Pinto Beans, Cannellini Beans, Haricot Beans, Black Eyed Beans.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 3 mins, 900W 2½ mins
Empty the contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W) 1 minute 30 seconds (900W).
Stir, then heat on full power for another 1 minute (800W/900W).
Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, Stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.
Time: 4-5 minutes

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

395g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (197g)
Energy372kJ / 88kcal733kJ / 174kcal
Fat0.6g1.2g
Saturates0.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate13.1g25.8g
Sugars4.1g8.1g
Fibre5.0g9.9g
Protein5.1g10.0g
Salt0.4g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great in a Tuscan bean soup

5 stars

I absolutely love these beans. I add them to a soup, which includes Chorizo, diced veg eg celery, carrots, onions, cabbage, and tin tomatoes - Delicious! I suppose the soup is a cross between minestrone and Tuscan bean soup.

Lovely in chilli

5 stars

I use these in chilli as a slightly healthier alternative to the kidney beans in chilli sauce. Can’t fault them. Nice mixture of beans so makes a change to just kidney beans.

Great taste

5 stars

I am using this product for Chilli Con carne all the time. Just perfect, my family love it.

Good for you beans

5 stars

Always buy this for my Mexican wraps. It means I use only a little beef mince & add all these beans, so like to think it's healthier. Everyone loves the wraps with salad, and it's filling - result!

